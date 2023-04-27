Thursday, April 27th | 6 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Eli Cohen in Madrid to Press United Front Against Iran

Florida the Only US State Where El Al will Service Two Cities

Senators Cruz, Cardin Introduce Bill for Golda Meir Commemorative Coin

New York City Council to Vote on Establishing End Jew Hatred Day

German Government Substantially Increases Annual Grant to Main Jewish Organization

US Lawmaker Pledges to ‘Kill’ Growing Efforts to Condition Aid to Israel

Sports Governing Body Reviews Complaint by British Legal Group About Lebanese Runner Discriminating Against Israeli Opponent

Canadian Neo-Nazi Who Flashed Antisemitic Message Onto Anne Frank House With Laser Arrested in Poland

House Passes Resolution Calling to Expand Abraham Accords, Honor 75 Years of US-Israel Ties

Why the Jewish Race Question Matters

April 27, 2023 7:45 am
0

Florida the Only US State Where El Al will Service Two Cities

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

An El Al Boeing 787 sits at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 23, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – In a reflection of growing ties, Florida will soon be the only US state where El Al will service two major cities, Gov Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

Israel’s national carrier, which recently relocated its US headquarters from New York to Margate, Florida, will offer direct service to Tel Aviv from both Miami and Fort Lauderdale starting this fall.

The two Florida airports are about 30 miles apart.

The move comes after American Airlines ended its nonstop service from Miami to Tel Aviv in March after nearly two years.

The governor attributed the growing demand for El Al’s services in the Sunshine State to the “historic migration” of American Jews and Israeli Americans there due to his business-friendly policies.

Related coverage

April 26, 2023 8:50 am
0

Israel: Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Population Grew by 509% Since 1979

i24 News - On the occasion of Israel’s Independence Day celebrations, researchers from the Haredi Policy Research Institute have compiled...

DeSantis, who is visiting Israel with a trade delegation, also announced that Avenger Flight Group of Fort Lauderdale will build a training center in Israel with El Al.

Earlier Thursday, the governor signed a bill to strengthen his state’s ability to combat antisemitism and vowed to reject all those who oppose Israel’s right to exist.

The Republican politician was keynoting a conference organized by The Jerusalem Post and the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum of Tolerance.

“When your focus is only on one Jewish state, and you hold it up to a different standard than any other country in the world, that is antisemitism,” said DeSantis.

“We are doing what we can do in Florida to enhance the ability to hold people accountable when that really crosses the line into threatening conduct. We are fighting back,” added the Republican, who is considering a 2024 US presidential run.

“We must reject those who reject Israel’s right to exist,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.