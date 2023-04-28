Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell in Netflix Series About Nonbeliever Falling in Love With Rabbi

Adam Brody will join the cast of an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Netflix already starring Kristen Bell that is about an unlikely romantic relationship between an agnostic woman and a rabbi, Netflix announced on Thursday.

In the series, created by Erin Foster (Barely Famous), Bell plays “an outspoken, agnostic woman who falls in love with a charming rabbi, played by Brody, totally upending his safe life plan,” according to the streaming giant.