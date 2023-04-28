Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell in Netflix Series About Nonbeliever Falling in Love With Rabbi
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Adam Brody will join the cast of an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Netflix already starring Kristen Bell that is about an unlikely romantic relationship between an agnostic woman and a rabbi, Netflix announced on Thursday.
In the series, created by Erin Foster (Barely Famous), Bell plays “an outspoken, agnostic woman who falls in love with a charming rabbi, played by Brody, totally upending his safe life plan,” according to the streaming giant.
The Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor plays a character named Noah who “starts to stumble when he meets a brutally honest and proactive Joanne,” played by Bell, said a further description of the characters cited by The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be executive produced by Steven Levitan (Modern Family), Foster and Bell. When it was first announced in March, Deadline reported that the comedy is loosely based on Foster’s real-life experiences.
Bell previously starred in the Netflix dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.