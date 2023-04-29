Saturday, April 29th | 8 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden, 80, Makes 2024 Presidential Run Official as Trump Fight Looms

UK’s Guardian Draws Outrage with ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Cartoon

Countries Rush to Evacuate Foreign Citizens from Sudan

Netanyahu Minister Says Judicial Reform Behind White House Snub

Hezbollah Behind Roadside Bomb in Israel Last Month, Israeli Official Says

At Least 20 Killed in Russian Airstrike on Ukrainian City of Uman With Large Jewish Presence

Auschwitz Museum Grants Holocaust Survivor First Access to Block Where He Was Imprisoned as Child

Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell in Netflix Series About Nonbeliever Falling in Love With Rabbi

Top Israeli Holocaust Scholar Defends Targeted Polish Historian Over TV Claim That Poles ‘Failed’ Jews

British Premier League Soccer Team Arsenal Launches Jewish Fan Group to Address Antisemitism Among Supporters

April 29, 2023 2:23 pm
0

UK’s Guardian Draws Outrage with ‘Blatantly Antisemitic’ Cartoon

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. The Guardian’s web page after it removed a letter defending an MP accused of antisemitism that falsely claimed to be from “prominent members of the Jewish community.” Photo: screenshot.

i24 NewsBritish daily The Guardian on Saturday apologized for a caricature of an outgoing BBC boss that was accused of trafficking in antisemitic stereotypes.

Related coverage

April 29, 2023 2:37 pm
0

Biden, 80, Makes 2024 Presidential Run Official as Trump Fight Looms

President Joe Biden launched his re-election bid on Tuesday with a promise to protect American liberties from "extremists" linked to...

Richard Sharp announced his resignation as BBC chairman on Friday after his involvement in a loan for then British prime minister Boris Johnson raised questions about the broadcaster’s impartiality.

Martin Rowson’s drawing pictured a grinning caricature of Sharp, who is Jewish, with an enlarged hooked nose; Sharp is seen carrying a Goldman Sachs office box, stuffed with gold and squid tentacles.

Banking and investment giant Goldman Sachs is Sharp’s former employer. The multinational figures prominently in antisemitically-tinged rhetoric on world domination by financial capital. Notably, Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi described it as “a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything that smells like money.”

Following widespread outrage, The Guardian issued an apology and removed Rowson’s drawing from its website as it “did not meet our editorial standards.” Rowson too issued an apology, saying he “screwed up pretty badly.”

The Guardian, Britain’s left-wing broadsheet, is embroiled in Britain’s latest antisemitism scandal days after its sister newspaper published a letter by far-left Labour parliamentarian Dianne Abbott claiming that Jews have not experienced racism, but mere “prejudice.”

Abbott, the first black woman to become an MP in the UK, said in a letter to the Observer newspaper that Irish, Jewish and Traveler people all “experience prejudice” similar to that suffered by “white people with points of difference, such as redheads. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

An Equality and Human Rights Commission investigation into antisemitism in Corbyn’s Labor party found in 2020 that the party’s hard-left faction in particular was “responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.