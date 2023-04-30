Sunday, April 30th | 9 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Even One American in Iraq Is Too Many, Iran Leader Tells Iraqi President

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Arrives in Israel Ahead of Knesset Speech

‘Thou Shalt Make Them Laugh’

How Bulgarian Citizens Rescued 50,000 Jews in 1943

An Amazing and Impactful Night

Israel is Willing to Mediate in Sudan’s Civil War

The Jerusalem Rally Was a Reminder that Democracy Didn’t Lose; the Left Did

Netanyahu Convinced Judicial Reform Agreement ‘Can Be Reached’

Yeshiva University Holds First Jewish Studies Conference in Dubai

Russia Pledges Harsh Response after Polish ‘Seizure’ of Embassy School in Warsaw

April 30, 2023 2:21 pm
0

Even One American in Iraq Is Too Many, Iran Leader Tells Iraqi President

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. Photo: REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

The United States is an unreliable friend, and Iraq should not allow any US troops on its territory, Iran‘s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told visiting Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Saturday.

Iran, which has strong ties with Iraq, opposes the US military presence on its borders in Iraq and the Gulf, saying Western military intervention is the root of insecurity in the region.

Americans are not friends of Iraq. Americans are not friends with anyone and are not even loyal to their European friends,” state media quoted Khamenei as saying.

US national security agencies are investigating after a leak of classified documents has suggested the United States spied on allies including Ukraine.

Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much,” Khamenei told Rashid, who was in Tehran with a delegation to boost ties between the two neighbours.

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized territory in the country.

Iraq‘s main effort is to deepen relations with Iran and resolve certain remaining issues between the two countries,” Rashid was quoted as saying, without referring to Iraq‘s ties with the United States.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.