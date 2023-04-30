US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Arrives in Israel Ahead of Knesset Speech

i24 News – United States House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy landed in Israel on Sunday, one day before his scheduled speech to the Israeli Knesset.

The California Republican leader is heading a bipartisan group of 20 US congressmen to the Jewish state.

After his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, where he was greeted by his Israeli counterpart Amir Ohana of the Likud party, McCarthy paid a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, where the congressman called Israel “a blessed nation.”

“Israel you are a blessed nation,” McCarthy wrote in the Western Wall visitors’ book. “Our shared values unite a bond that will never break,” the Republican added.

💙 Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem, Israel. pic.twitter.com/wsRGpPj8Pz — Hertfordshire Friends of Israel 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@HertfordshireI) April 30, 2023

McCarthy on Monday will become only the second ever US House Speaker to speak in front of Israel’s parliament, following in the footsteps of fellow Republican Newt Gingrich, who was the first to do so in 1998.

I just arrived back in Israel to celebrate their 75th anniversary of independence and to reaffirm the special bond between our nations. I have visited Israel more times than any other country, and today, I come for the first time as Speaker of the House of Representatives. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/wA8OYDW0zq — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) April 30, 2023

The Republican Speaker has been a staunch supporter of the Jewish state and has publicly supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Amid a diplomatic spat between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu last month over the latter’s proposed judicial reform legislation, McCarthy called Netanyahu a “great friend of the United States.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman, and most importantly, a great friend of the USA. Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception. I support @netanyahu, and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023

McCarthy is one of many high-profile American politicians and officials visiting the Jewish state this month.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have visited Israel over the past few weeks, both holding meetings with Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered the main challenger to former American President Donald Trump for the Republican residential nomination in 2024, visited Jerusalem last Thursday and also held a meeting with the Israeli prime minister.