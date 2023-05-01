One Palestinian Killed in Israeli Counter-Terror Raid Near Jericho

i24 News – One Palestinian has been killed and six more wounded in clashes with the Israeli army on Monday morning, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The violence took place amid an Israeli army raid at the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho, in the West Bank.

WEST BANK: 1 Palestinian reportedly killed, 6 wounded in clashes with Israeli forces near Jericho 2 Palestinians arrested in for terror activity pic.twitter.com/ZjNhoX6qXU

The Palestinian killed in the clashes at Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the West Bank was named as 17-year-old Muhammed Eldaa, according to Palestinian media.

Two Palestinians have reportedly been arrested in the raid for terror related activities.

Of the six wounded in the clashes, three are in serious conditions, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.