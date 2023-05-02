Alleged Israeli Strikes Shut Down Aleppo Airport in Syria

JNS.org – One Syrian soldier was killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes targeting Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria late Monday night, according to Syrian media.

The state-run SANA news outlet reported that the strikes caused heavy damage and shut down the airport.

Seven others were reportedly injured.

Syria has accused Israel of targeting the airport three times in the past two months.

In March, Reuters reported strikes against an Iranian arms shipment hours after it was delivered to Aleppo airport via an Iranian plane. Earlier that month, strikes hit an underground Iranian arms depot storing guided missile systems.

On Saturday, three people were wounded by alleged Israeli missile strikes in Syria’s northwestern Homs Province. According to Israeli media reports, the attack targeted weapons depots and vehicles used to transport armaments to Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

While the Israel Defense Forces rarely comments on specific operations, it has conducted hundreds of sorties over the past decade with a view to preventing Iran and its proxies from establishing a permanent military footprint in Syria.

Furthermore, the IDF has twice in the past two weeks reportedly shelled Hezbollah assets on the Syrian-held part of the Golan Heights. On both occasions, the military thereafter dropped leaflets in the targeted areas warning Syrian soldiers against cooperating with Lebanon-based terror groups.

Last month, the Israel Defense Forces struck targets in Syria in response to six rockets fired towards the Golan Heights.