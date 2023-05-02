Khader Adnan: High-Profile Palestinian Prisoner Who Died After 87-Day Hunger Strike

i24 News – He was one of the first and perhaps the best-known Palestinian hunger strikers and his death early Tuesday in an Israeli prison after an 87-day hunger strike has the potential to reignite fighting with Gaza.

Khader Adnan, a senior leader in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, was found unresponsive in his cell in Nitzan jail, where he had been detained since early February, after refusing medical treatment, the Israeli prison service said.

Shortly after his death was announced, three rockets were launched from Gaza towards southern Israeli towns. There were no reports of injuries or damage. “The occupation bears full responsibility, and we will carry out our role in confronting those crimes and those assaults, in particular this crime which led to the martyrdom of Sheikh hero Khader Adnan,” said Daoud Shehab, Islamic Jihad spokesman.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said Adnan’s death was “assassination by the Israeli occupation.” Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority demanded an investigation into his death.

A general strike has been announced across the West Bank in mourning for the 45-year-old prisoner. And in his hometown of Arrabeh near Jenin, his nine-year old son led a protest, calling his father a hero.

“We will not wait for anyone to avenge my husband. He is survived by nine children. And to the occupation I say, remember the faces of my children well. By God, we have raised them on pride and dignity,” said Randa Musa, Adnan’s wife.

Adnan was no stranger to Israeli prisons. His arrest in February on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization, was his 12th stint in an Israeli jail.

Since 2004, Adnan had gone on six hunger strikes, drawing local and international attention. And he became not only a spokesperson, but also a symbol, for the cause of Palestinian security prisoners.

Adnan is the first Palestinian prisoner to die in Israeli custody from a hunger strike. Until now, Israeli authorities have gone to great lengths to avoid reaching this point. But with national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir announcing further crackdowns on Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel, any perceived threat to these men Palestinians regard as national heroes could bring on further tensions and violence.