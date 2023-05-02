Tuesday, May 2nd | 11 Iyyar 5783

May 2, 2023 8:02 am
King Charles to be Anointed with Oil from Mount of Olives

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the City of David and the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. Photo: Joe Freeman via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – On May 6, oil that comes from the Jewish state will be used to crown King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“The oil that will be used to anoint him as king was consecrated in Jerusalem’s Old City, two minutes away from my office, at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” Rabbi Nechemia Coopersmith, editor-in-chief of Aish.com, wrote in a recent column.

The oil is made from olives of Mount of Olives’ fame, according to Coopersmith, who notes that Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, has noted the “deep historic link” between the oil that will crown King Charles and that of biblical kings.

Writes Coopersmith: “In Judaism, anointing with oil signifies the endowment of Divine power, authority and blessings upon the new king.”

 

