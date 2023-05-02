Palestinian TV Gives Prize to Boy Because He’s Named After Terrorist Murderer of 7

In a street quiz during Ramadan, reporters from official Palestinian Authority (PA) TV asked Palestinians questions, and awarded correct answers with a monetary prize. But one boy didn’t need to say more than his own name, Nasser, before he was given a prize.

Asked why he was named Nasser, the boy explained that he was named after Nasser Abu Hmeid – a terrorist responsible for the murder of seven Israelis.

Explaining why he was named after the murderer, the boy said that he was “an idea, and the idea does not die.”

This glorification of a terrorist murderer prompted the PA TV reporters to give the boy the monetary prize without even asking the boy’s father a question:

Official PA TV host: “Let us know your name before [we ask] your father [a quiz question]. What’s your name?” Child: “Nasser Qassem.” Host: “Why were you named Nasser? Why is your name Nasser, what does it mean?” Child: “[I was named after] Nasser Abu Hmeid [i.e., terrorist, responsible for murder of 7].” Host: “Why Nasser Abu Hmeid?” Child: “Nasser Abu Hmeid is an idea, and the idea does not die.” Host: “‘Nasser Abu Hmeid is an idea, and the idea does not die’ — of course he’s won [the quiz]… ‘Nasser Abu Hmeid is an idea, and the idea does not die’ — this is for you.” [Official PA TV, “Hit the Singer”, April 17, 2023]

Usually the prize is $100 on the PA TV program “Hit the Singer.”

Palestinian Media Watch has documented that other Palestinians have won money in other PA TV quizzes by denying Israel’s existence.

Nasser Abu Hmeid was a Palestinian terrorist and a commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) in Ramallah, who was responsible for the murder of seven Israelis: Eli Cohen in a shooting attack on Route 443 in central Israel on Dec. 21, 2000; Binyamin and Talia Kahane in a drive-by shooting attack near Ofra, north of Jerusalem, on Dec. 31, 2000; Gadi Rejwan in a shooting attack in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Atarot on Feb. 27, 2002; and Yosef Habi, Eli Dahan, and police officer Sergeant-Major Salim Barakat in an attack at the Seafood Market and Mifgash Hasteak restaurants in Tel Aviv on March 5, 2002. Abu Hmeid was serving seven life sentences and an additional 50 years. Abu Hmeid was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2021 and died of his cancer on Dec. 20, 2022.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.