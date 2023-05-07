Monday, May 8th | 17 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Here’s the Truth About Israel’s Lawful Treatment of Hunger-Striking Terrorist

The ‘Nakba’ Narrative: A History of Deception and Arafat’s War Against Israel

Iran Executes 2 Men for Blasphemy Posted on Social Media

US and Saudi Arabia Discuss Mideast Railroad Project: Report

Arab-Israeli Mother Murdered Outside Her Home in Haifa

Iran Smuggled Arms into Syria Under Guise of Quake Aid

Israel Awaiting Saudi Approval for Direct Flights to Hajj

Dutch Police Arrest 150-Plus Soccer Fans for Chanting Antisemitic Slogans

Coalition Tensions Escalate as Otzma Yehudit Boycotts Cabinet Meeting

Israeli Court Rejects Petition Demanding to Raze Bedouin Outpost

May 7, 2023 2:55 pm
0

Negotiations Underway for Visit to Israel by Italian Prime Minister Meloni

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 26, 2022. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 NewsItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to visit Israel in June and the planning of her trip is underway, officials said Sunday, quoted by Israeli outlet Maariv. No official date has yet been set.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Italy in March, where he said relations between Israel and Italy would develop significantly.

“We have known each other for a long time, we have exchanged opinions on a number of issues. Relations between the two countries are very good,” Meloni said. “We want to increase cooperation between the countries in the areas of cyber technology, security, defense, culture, or the water crisis,” she had added.

“The friendship between Italy and Israel has existed for a long time and continues to grow, but I think it is about to take on an even greater dimension,” Netanyahu had said after their meeting at the Chigi Palace. “I think there is room for considerable collaboration and improvement,” he continued.

Netanyahu spoke last month with his Italian counterpart after the death of Italian tourist Alessandro Parini, who was murdered during a car ramming attack in Tel Aviv. The Israeli leader expressed his condolences on behalf of all the citizens of Israel.

During that conversation, the two leaders clarified that Israel and Italy “will continue to cooperate in the determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.