Monday, May 8th | 17 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Executes 2 Men for Blasphemy Posted on Social Media

US and Saudi Arabia Discuss Mideast Railroad Project: Report

Arab-Israeli Mother Murdered Outside Her Home in Haifa

Iran Smuggled Arms into Syria Under Guise of Quake Aid

Israel Awaiting Saudi Approval for Direct Flights to Hajj

Dutch Police Arrest 150-Plus Soccer Fans for Chanting Antisemitic Slogans

Coalition Tensions Escalate as Otzma Yehudit Boycotts Cabinet Meeting

Israeli Court Rejects Petition Demanding to Raze Bedouin Outpost

‘With Blood We Shall Redeem You, Oh Martyr,’ Chant Mourners at Funeral of Arab ‘Road Rage’ Victim

Negotiations Underway for Visit to Israel by Italian Prime Minister Meloni

May 8, 2023 8:49 am
0

Iran Executes 2 Men for Blasphemy Posted on Social Media

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

A group of people and clerics from the city of Qom attend a meeting with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran January 9, 2023. Photo: (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS.

i24 News – Iran executed Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli-Zare today for “insulting the Prophet of Islam” and “burning the Quran,” claiming that their social media activity was “dedicated to atheism and desecration of the sanctities,” reported the Mizan news agency.

Accused of running a Telegram channel, titled “Criticism of Superstition and Religion,” the two were arrested in 2020 and held in solitary confinement for the first months, according to Iran’s Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), they were also denied access to a lawyer.

Convicted in 2021, they were sentenced to death for blasphemy charges, HRANA said. The court also indicted them for “running groups to act against national security.” Iran’s Supreme Court rejected their appeals, upholding the verdicts, citing that the men “clearly confessed,” said the judiciary’s news agency Mizan.

“Almost everybody who was executed in Iran doesn’t have the right to a fair trial, access to a lawyer, there’s no due process,” said Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Norway-based group Iran Human Rights to i24NEWS, “basically all of these executions are extrajudicial executions.”

Related coverage

April 19, 2023 8:22 am
0

‘Iranians, Israelis Should Be Strategic Partners’: Iranian Crown Prince Pahlavi

i24 News - Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi on Wednesday held a working meeting in Tel Aviv with Israel’s Intelligence...

“Iranian authorities can arrest anyone they want, they can be charged with any charge, and force them to confess on TV after torturing him, and then sentence him to death,” said Amiry-Moghaddam in the interview, adding that “the aim of the execution is to spread fear.”

“As of today, 205 have been executed since the beginning of the year,” he concluded his interview with a sharp critique on the regime, “all they can do is suppress and instill fear in society.”

“It is also a serious insult to the freedom of expression,” Amiry-Moghaddam added on Twitter, “these executions must be a turning point in the relations between the Islamic Republic and countries respecting the freedom of expression.”

Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi says Tehran’s deadly crackdown will only deepen the anger felt by protestors that swept across the Islamic Republic, triggered by Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Amin’s death last September 16.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.