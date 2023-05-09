Terror Masters: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leaders Targeted by Israel

JNS.org – In response to recent rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Israel overnight Monday eliminated three Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders in what the Israel Defense Forces has dubbed “Operation Shield and Arrow.”

The three terrorists have been identified by the IDF as Jahed Ahnam, Khalil Bahitini and Tarek Azaldin.

Jahed Ahnam, 62, served as secretary of the PIJ Military Council, and had also served as commander of PIJ’ Southern Gaza Brigade. He was one of the most senior, and longest-surviving, members of the terror group, according to the IDF.

CNN reported that Ahnam had been wanted for more than 20 years, survived five assassination attempts, and been wounded in IDF attacks in the past.

In his last position, he coordinated weapons and money transfers between Hamas and PIJ, and promoted terrorism in Gaza, Judea and Samaria and abroad.

He was a resident of Rafah.

Khalil Bahitini, 44, was PIJ’s senior operational officer and the commander of the Northern Gaza Division. He was responsible for the rocket fire toward Israel over the past month, according to the IDF.

Bahitini started his terrorist career in PIJ in the late 1990s. Throughout the years, he was involved in many terrorist acts against Israel, including suicide bombings, rocket fire and directing activities in Judea and Samaria.

After IDF operation “Breaking Dawn” eliminated Tayseer Jabri in August 2022, Bahitini took over his position.

Bahitini was a member of the PIJ’s military council and had direct contact with senior members of its politburo.

He lived in Gaza City.

