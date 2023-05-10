‘We Are Everywhere’: Swastika Found on Door of Professor at University of Delaware

An unknown person or group tacked a drawing of a swastika on the office door of a University of Delaware English professor this week, according to local media reports.

“We are everywhere,” said a message scrawled under the symbol, which was drawn on a poster advertising a drag queens performance the professor had previously organized, according to The News Journal, a local outlet. After discovering the poster on Monday, the professor contacted University of Delaware police, which is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“The incident is in direct opposition to our institutional values supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion and we unequivocally denounce this and all expressions of hate, prejudice, and discrimination,” school officials said in a statement shared with The Algemeiner. “The university has also read out to support those directly affected by this incident and will continue to make resources available to all members of our community.”

Antisemitic incidents in the United States increased 36 percent in 2022, according to an annual audit issued by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in March. 494 incidents took place on K-12 campuses, and 219 incidents took place at colleges and universities, an increase of 41 percent from the previous year.

Related coverage ‘Disgusted and Numb’: University of California San Diego Bathroom Vandalized with Swastikas An unidentified person used their own excrement to vandalize the walls of a University of California-San Diego (UCSD) residential bathroom...

A slew of antisemitic incidents have occurred at colleges and universities over the first four months of 2023.

In April, an unknown person or group carved a swastika into dirt on The Green of Dartmouth College, and in March, a Jewish Stanford University student found an image of Hitler and swastikas on their door, an offense the Stanford University Department of Public Safety has classified as a hate crime.

The last to occur at University of Delaware took place near the end of 2022, when in October a Star of David was graffitied in a bathroom with “666” in the center and, in November, according to Newark Post a swastika was graffitied in a residence hall.

Follow Dion J. Pierre @DionJPierre.