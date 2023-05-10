Who Is the PA’s ‘National Symbol and a Model of Inspiration for the Masses’?

Marwan Barghouti is a Palestinian terrorist who has served 21 years of 5 life sentences. Having orchestrating numerous terror attacks, he was convicted of three shooting attacks in which five people — four Israelis and a Greek monk — were murdered during the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s five-year (2000-2005) terror campaign, also referred to as “the second Intifada.”

Marking the anniversary of Barghouti’s arrest — in PA terms, his “kidnapping” — the PA and Fatah reiterated their endorsement and admiration for this terrorist.

Abbas’ deputy in Fatah emphasized Barghouti’s importance in “the Palestinian struggle,” and specifically mentioned his central role in the second Intifada, during which Palestinian terrorists murdered 1,200 Israelis:

Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul: “Blessings to beloved and precious Marwan Barghouti [i.e., terrorist, orchestrated murder of 5], the [Fatah] Central Committee member, the extraordinary leader, on the 22nd anniversary of the occupation kidnapping (i.e., arresting] him. There is no doubt that Marwan Barghouti, from our perspective, from the perspective of the story of the Palestinian struggle, Marwan Barghouti is an important peak in the Palestinian people’s path ... Marwan Barghouti, the leader of the Palestinian people’s masses, the leader of the [second] Intifada … Marwan Barghouti is a leader of whom we are proud to no end, because of his sacrifice.” [emphasis added] [Official PA TV News, April 15, 2023]

Abbas’ Fatah Movement further stressed that terrorist Barghouti is considered by the PA’s ruling party to be an “inspiration” and a “prominent symbol”:

The Fatah Movement emphasized that fighting commander, Fatah Central Committee member, and prisoner Marwan Barghoutiis a clear national symbol and an inspiring model of struggle for the masses of our people… [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, April 15, 2023]

Through its official TV station, the PA characterized terrorist Barghouti as a “stone known for its hardness,” during an almost poetic ode to the month of April that marks the anniversary of Barghouti’s arrest and imprisonment:

Official PA TV reporter: “April is the heat, the ability, and the giving, and Marwan [Barghouti] is the stone known for its hardness, and each one of them is worthy of its name… On the twenty-second anniversary of your forced exile in the occupation’s prisons, darkness flowers in pride and honor, just as April releases the fragrance of poppy, and the fresh wildflower fills you with pride with its pleasing aroma, and it grants us the reasons for joy and purity. Within the pride and glory that are always present, which already existed in the past, in the consciousness, the visible landscape, and the significance, there is something clearer than the July sun – the sacrifice of freedom, which is the highest level of sacrifice and the noble intent to give of yourself.” [Official PA TV News, April 15, 2023]

As documented above, Barghouti is lionized by the PA/Fatah’s top brass. When Barghouti planned the attacks he was a member of the Palestinian parliament, and he has been re-elected to this role during his imprisonment. He has also been elected to the Central Committee of PA Chairman Abbas’ Fatah Movement.

Palestinian Media Watch has shown that Palestinians show their admiration for terrorist Barghouti in polls, as he often comes out as a very popular alternative to Abbas for the position of PA Chairman — even though he’s serving multiple life sentences for his terror offenses and murder.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.