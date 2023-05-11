Israel Kills Evil Terror Leaders; PA Defends the Murderers

Earlier this week, Israel attacked multiple terror locations of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization in the Gaza Strip, including three homes of terrorist leaders, terrorist infrastructures, weapon storehouses, and manufacturing sites.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has once again sided with the terrorists.

In the first attacks, Israel killed three of the PIJ’s top leaders — Khalil Al-Bahtini, Tareq Izz Al-Din, and Jihad Al-Ghannam, who are responsible for rocket attacks at Israel, including 104 rockets launched at Israeli civilian targets last week, and terror attacks in Judea and Samaria/West Bank. Then other people, primarily their relatives, were also killed.

Jihad Al-Ghannam was a terror leader for many years. Already in 2004, he was responsible for the murder of Tali Hatuel and her four daughters, Hila, Hadar, Roni, and Merav, among many others.

Tali Hatuel, and four daughters, Hila, Hadar, Roni, and Merav, murdered by PIJ

Despite these leaders’ terror responsibility, or possibly because of it, the PA has chosen to condemn Israel and not the terrorists. The PA leaders in their statements refer to “13 civilians” killed, which shows they are defending the terror leaders as innocent “civilians.”

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ official spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh:

We condemn this dangerous Israeli escalation against our people, which targeted children, women, and homes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem, the latest of which was the killing of 13 civilians, including women and children, in the Gaza Strip, and the injury of 13 people from bullets in Nablus, in addition to the ongoing storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque. We hold the Israeli government fully responsible for this dangerous escalation that drags the region into the square of violence, tension and instability. [WAFA, official PA news agency, English edition, May 9, 2023]

PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh:

The aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip is organized state terrorism and an attempt to export the internal crisis that the government of extremism in Israel suffers from … a practical translation of the doctrine of killing, incineration, and genocide, which those in power in Israel have long professed … [it is] an extension of the Nakba [catastrophe] that befell our people in 1948. [WAFA, official PA news agency, English edition, May 9, 2023]

Abbas’ Advisor on Religious Affairs and PA Supreme Shari’ah Judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash:

Mahmoud Al-Habbash condemned the massacre that the Israeli occupation forces committed in the Gaza Strip early this morning, Tuesday, in which 13 civilians died as Martyrs … Al-Habbash emphasized that the terrorist gang that rules the occupation state feeds off of Palestinian blood, and that the alliance of terror and crime that this gang is comprised of is continuing to commit unlimited massacres every day against the Palestinians, including murder and desecration of the holy sites for the last 75 years… The supreme Shari’ah judge emphasized that resistance to the occupation [PA euphemism for terror] and Jihad against it are a legitimate right anchored in all the international conventions and laws [WAFA, official PA news agency, May 9, 2023]

These are the values of the Palestinian leadership.

Itamar Marcus is the Founder and Director of Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.