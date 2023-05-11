Thursday, May 11th | 20 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Accuses Islamic Jihad of Killing Four Gazans with Failed Rocket Launches

Leah Goldin Says Return of Son’s Remains Must Be Part of Ceasefire Deal

‘Disgusted and Numb’: University of California San Diego Bathroom Vandalized with Swastikas

Adam Lambert Talks About Antisemitism in the US, His Love of Tel Aviv Ahead of June Concert in Israel

‘We Are Everywhere’: Swastika Found on Door of Professor at University of Delaware

Flyers Citing ‘8 Million Germans’ as WWII Victims Alongside Jews Distributed at Roger Waters Concert in Cologne

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Iranian Missile, Drone Programs

Embattled US Republican Rep. George Santos to Face Federal Charges: CNN

‘Hateful Material’: EU Demands Freeze of Palestinian Education Aid Over Antisemitic Textbooks

What Is Islamic Jihad? The New York Times Misleads Its Readers About the Answer

May 11, 2023 7:54 am
0

Leah Goldin Says Return of Son’s Remains Must Be Part of Ceasefire Deal

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by JNS.org

Leah Goldin, mother of late Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, whose remains are being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, attends a press conference on Aug. 5, 2018. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Leah Goldin, the mother of Givati Brigade Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed in action in the Gaza Strip in 2014, said on Thursday that the return of his remains must be part of any deal to end the current round of warfare between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hadar’s body is being held by the Hamas terrorist rulers of the Gaza Strip along with that of Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul, who was also killed in 2014.

“The prime minister must put Hadar on the table as a condition for ending the war,” Goldin told 103FM Radio. She called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to be brave and to bring back the soldiers.”

A senior Israeli official said on Wednesday that Hamas is not involved in the rocket fire from Gaza during this round of fighting with Israel.

Related coverage

May 11, 2023 7:57 am
0

Israel Accuses Islamic Jihad of Killing Four Gazans with Failed Rocket Launches

JNS.org - The Israeli military on Thursday accused Palestinian Islamic Jihad of killing four Gaza civilians with failed rocket launches. The four...

Egypt is trying to broker a ceasefire. Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Thursday continued to fire rockets and rockets at Israeli communities while the IDF targeted PIJ terrorist sites in the Strip.

Hadar Goldin was killed in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, during “Operation Protective Edge.”

Shaul, a member of the IDF’s Golani infantry brigade, died in the Battle of Shejaia in Gaza City.

Their bodies were taken by the terrorists and are being held to this day.

Hamas is also holding two live Israeli civilians, both mentally ill, Avera Mengistu, who crossed into the Strip in 2014, and Hisham al-Sayed, who entered the enemy enclave in 2015.

 

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.