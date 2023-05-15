Backstreet Boys Singer Tells Israeli Fans ‘We’ll Be Back Soon’ After Gaza War Leads to Concert Cancelation

“To all our fans in Israel. We love you and we’ll be back soon,” band member Nick Carter wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

The performance was called off on Friday following a security assessment by the Israel Defense Forces.

“As part of a joint situation assessment by the Home Front Command and the Rishon Lezion Municipality, it was decided to cancel the show that was planned to take place at the ‘Zappa LIVE Park’ complex of the ‘Backstreet Boys’ band on Saturday night,” an IDF spokesperson said.