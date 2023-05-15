Monday, May 15th | 24 Iyyar 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Republicans Urge Renewed Commitment to Ukraine Amid GOP Split Over Russian Invasion

Backstreet Boys Singer Tells Israeli Fans ‘We’ll Be Back Soon’ After Gaza War Leads to Concert Cancelation

Israeli Judoka Takes Home Gold Medal Win at 2023 World Judo Championship in Qatar

Amid Escalation in Gaza, Tunisian Soldier Murders Local Jews

Seeking Peace Amidst Another Round of Violence

Sudan Conflict Also Puts Mideast Rivals Against Each Other

Once Again, Another Media Outlet Whitewashes Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Broadcaster Faults Israel for Terrorist Rockets Preventing Urgent Cancer Care

Record Number of Violent Antisemitic Attacks Recorded in Austria in 2022

Israel’s Noa Kirel Gets Third Place in Eurovision 2023, while Sweden wins contest

May 15, 2023 11:44 am
0

Backstreet Boys Singer Tells Israeli Fans ‘We’ll Be Back Soon’ After Gaza War Leads to Concert Cancelation

×

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Backstreet Boys at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles California. Photo: Glenn Francis via Wikimedia Commons

The pop group Backstreet Boys reassured their fans in Israel that they will return for another concert after they were forced to cancel their performance scheduled for Saturday night at Live Park in Rishon Lezion due to the recent war in Gaza with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

“To all our fans in Israel. We love you and we’ll be back soon,” band member Nick Carter wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

The performance was called off on Friday following a security assessment by the Israel Defense Forces.

 “As part of a joint situation assessment by the Home Front Command and the Rishon Lezion Municipality, it was decided to cancel the show that was planned to take place at the ‘Zappa LIVE Park’ complex of the ‘Backstreet Boys’ band on Saturday night,” an IDF spokesperson said.

Related coverage

May 15, 2023 11:33 am
0

Israeli Judoka Takes Home Gold Medal Win at 2023 World Judo Championship in Qatar

Israeli judoka Inbar Lanir became a world champion on Friday when she won gold at the 2023 World Judo Championship...

The decision to cancel the concert, which is part of the band’s #DNAWorldTour, was made as Israel was in the midst of Operation “Shield and Arrow” in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket attacks. A ceasefire agreement between Israel and PIJ came into effect Saturday night.

The Backstreet Boys last performed in Israel in 2018 and prior to that in 2015.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.