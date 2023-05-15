Backstreet Boys Singer Tells Israeli Fans ‘We’ll Be Back Soon’ After Gaza War Leads to Concert Cancelation
by Shiryn Ghermezian
The pop group Backstreet Boys reassured their fans in Israel that they will return for another concert after they were forced to cancel their performance scheduled for Saturday night at Live Park in Rishon Lezion due to the recent war in Gaza with Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).
“To all our fans in Israel. We love you and we’ll be back soon,” band member Nick Carter wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.
The performance was called off on Friday following a security assessment by the Israel Defense Forces.
“As part of a joint situation assessment by the Home Front Command and the Rishon Lezion Municipality, it was decided to cancel the show that was planned to take place at the ‘Zappa LIVE Park’ complex of the ‘Backstreet Boys’ band on Saturday night,” an IDF spokesperson said.
The decision to cancel the concert, which is part of the band’s #DNAWorldTour, was made as Israel was in the midst of Operation “Shield and Arrow” in the Gaza Strip in response to the rocket attacks. A ceasefire agreement between Israel and PIJ came into effect Saturday night.