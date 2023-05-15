Israeli Judoka Takes Home Gold Medal Win at 2023 World Judo Championship in Qatar

Israeli judoka Inbar Lanir became a world champion on Friday when she won gold at the 2023 World Judo Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The 23-year-old, who is ranked third in the world, beat French judoka Audrey Tcheuméo, 33, in the under-78 kilogram category. She became the third Israeli to win gold at the World Judo Championship following Yarden Gerbi in 2013 and Sagi Muki in 2019. Because of her win, Israel’s national anthem Hatikvah was played during the medal ceremony in Qatar.

Hatikva played in honor of Inbar Lanir who won a Gold medal in the World Judo Championships held in Doha,Qatar. Video: Israel Judo Federation pic.twitter.com/EPGZOLrBsv — Roy Jankelowitz (@roijay) May 12, 2023

“I said before I fought that being on the podium would be enough for me. Never in my sweetest dreams would I have thought of being world champion today,” said Lanir after her win. “The thing that is the most important for me is to remain myself,” she added. “That’s what brought me here and I don’t want to change any of that. I don’t want to be someone different. I had periods when I thought I needed to be someone else but actually the anxieties and worries are mostly gone. I realize that being me is really my power.” Lanir dedicated her gold medal to Israelis who had faced a barrage of rocket attacks from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip before a ceasefire agreement went into effect on Saturday night, according to Ynet.

“I’m happy to dedicate my medal to the residents of the south who are going through a difficult period, to IDF soldiers and to all the State of Israel,” she said. “It was so important for me to do something good during such complex and difficult days, and I’m happy and satisfied that I succeeded.”

Two other Israelis also won medals at the 2023 World Judo Championship. Peter Paltchik, ranked sixth in the world, took home the bronze medal in under-100 kilogram weight category after his opponent from Canada Shady Elnahas withdrew due to a rib injury. Female Israeli judoka Raz Hershko, who is ranked first in the world, also won bronze but in the over-78 kilogram category.

The 2023 World Judo Championship ran from May 7-14.