‘Get Over The Passover’: Rudy Giuliani Lawsuit Alleges Derogatory Comments About Jews, Passover

A 70-page sexual assault lawsuit filed Monday against Rudy Giuliani includes allegations that the former New York City mayor also repeatedly made derogatory comments about Jews.

Noelle Dunphy, a former employee and pro-bono client of Giuliani from 2019 to 2021, alleges in the lawsuit that she was forced to have sex with Giuliani and that he further created a hostile work environment by making sexist and racist comments. The lawsuit claims that “many” of these comments were recorded by Dunphy.

“Jews want to go through their freaking Passover all the time, man oh man,” Giuliani is quoted as saying. “Get over the Passover. It was like 3,000 years ago. The red sea parted, big deal. It’s not the first time that happened.”

The lawsuit also says that Giuliani “made derogatory comments about Jewish men and implied that their penises were inferior due to ‘natural selection.’”

The comments are among many bizarre and disturbing racial and sexual statements and acts included in the lawsuit, which describes Giuliani as drinking “morning, noon, and night” and taking Viagra “constantly.”

At the time of Dunphy’s employment, Giuliani was a personal lawyer for then-President Trump and is described as living lavishly, including flying by private jet and meeting with foreign dignitaries. Giuliani has since had his license to practice law in New York and the District of Columbia suspended for making false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Dunphy, who was employed as a business development director, alleges that Giuliani repeatedly forced her to perform sexual acts while violating attorney-client privilege during teleconferences, saying that “he enjoyed engaging in this conduct while on the telephone because it made him ‘feel like Bill Clinton.’”

Described as “America’s mayor” for his popularity in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York city, Giuliani is accused in the lawsuit of attempting to sell presidential pardons for $2 million each, with the proceeds to be split between himself and President Trump.

“He told Ms. Dunphy that she could refer individuals seeking pardons to him, so long as they did not go through ‘the normal channels’ of the Office of the Pardon Attorney, because correspondence going to that office would be subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act,” the lawsuit says.

There is no indication that any pardons were actually sold.

Dunphy is seeking at least $10 million for the 24 separate causes of action outlined in the suit.

In a statement to local news, a spokesperson for Giuliani said that he “vehemently and completely denies the allegations in the complaint and plans to thoroughly defend against these allegations. This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion.”