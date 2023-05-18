Actress Joey King Gets Hebrew Tattoo in Nod to Israeli Cuisine

Jewish actress Joey King shared photos on Tuesday of her various excursions around Tel Aviv along with an image of her new Hebrew tattoo.

“Me?! Have the time of my life in Tel Aviv?!? Guilty,” the Bullet Train star, 23, wrote in the caption on an Instagram post that included a series of shots showing her dancing on the beach in Tel Aviv, visiting the Carmel Market, eating at a restaurant and getting a fresh fruit smoothie. The last photo in the slide showcases her new tattoo on the back of her neck that says “chummus” in Hebrew. It was done by Israeli tattoo artist Ronni Winkler, who thanked King in her own Instagram post that shows off the new ink.

“Ty @joeyking for the trust and for being the sunshine you are. You sat like a rock,” Winkler wrote. She also called the Kissing Booth actress a “legend” in an Instagram Story.

King said in a 2013 interview “I’m part Jewish and part Christian, but I’m mostly Jewish.” She has been hanging out in Tel Aviv with her Israeli friends Lior Ashkenazi, Amit Rahav and Hadas Yaron, all of whom she costarred with in the Hulu Originals limited series We Were The Lucky Ones. Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestseller of the same name, the show is about the true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II who are determined to survive and reunite.