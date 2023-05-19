Holocaust Distortion, Erased: Major News Outlets Omit Palestinian Leader’s Antisemitism From Reports

On May 15, 2023, Palestinians around the world marked the 75th anniversary of what they call the “Nakba” — the “catastrophe” of Israel’s rebirth in 1948 and the failure of five Arab armies to destroy the nascent Jewish state in a subsequent war of annihilation.

Much of the ensuing media coverage focused on Monday’s United Nations (UN) Nakba commemoration, held at the UN’s premises in New York.

Among other high-level attendees, the first-of-its-kind event featured an hour-long speech by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas, who, in his usual antisemitic fashion, used the international podium to promote anti-Jewish tropes and conspiracy theories.

While proclaiming he is “not against Jews,” the octogenarian PA leader compared Israelis to Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels, who served as Adolf Hitler’s chief propagandist before and during the Holocaust era.

“They can’t but lie. But what can we do? They lie and lie, just like Goebbels. They lie, lie, and lie until people believe,” Abbas told diplomats at the event, which Israel and 44 other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, had announced they would boycott.

In an unhinged rant, Abbas furthermore claimed to be a descendant of the ancient Canaanites as “proven in all historical books, including the Torah [Bible].” He declared that both the Western Wall and Temple Mount in Jerusalem belong “exclusively” to the Islamic Waqf, and voiced the idea that Britain should have given the Jewish people “another island somewhere else.”

“I like Trump, but I boycotted Trump for four years,” Abbas then laughed, shortly before calling Israel’s independence a “lie” and ending his speech by “salut[ing], with pride, our martyrs, our prisoners, and the injured.”

PA President Mahmoud Abbas in U.N. General Assembly Speech: America, Britain Planted Israel in Order to Get Rid of Their Jews; The Israelis Lie Like Goebbels #Palestinians #Nakba pic.twitter.com/f1ylnPapxm — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 16, 2023

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

