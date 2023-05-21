Sunday, May 21st | 1 Sivan 5783

May 21, 2023 12:38 pm
Israeli Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack in West Bank

by i24 News

Illustrative. Israeli security forces work at the scene of what police said was a suspected car-ramming attack, at the entrance to Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of eastern Jerusalem May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 NewsAn Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Sunday, local media said. The soldier, aged 20, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Israeli security forces were reportedly in pursuit of the assailant, who fled in his vehicle.

