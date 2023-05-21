Israeli Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack in West Bank

i24 News – An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Sunday, local media said. The soldier, aged 20, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

🔴 Initial report: suspected car-ramming attack in West Bank’s Huwara IDF forces are reportedly chasing the suspect pic.twitter.com/wWJah9Emqr — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) May 21, 2023

Israeli security forces were reportedly in pursuit of the assailant, who fled in his vehicle.