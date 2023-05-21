Sunday, May 21st | 1 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

West Bank: IDF Soldier Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack in Huwara

Djerba Attack Shines a Light on Arab Antisemitism Denial

Israel Rethinks Its Identity

Hezbollah Conducts Large Military Exercise in Lebanon

Netanyahu Rebuffs Abbas’s Jerusalem Claims

At G7, Zelensky Says Bakhmut Destruction has Echoes of Hiroshima

Soros, Antisemitism and the Progressive Assault on Language

The ‘Nakba’ Narrative is Nonsense

Antisemitic Incident Report: May 13-19, 2023

Russia’s Prigozhin Claims Capture of Bakhmut, Ukraine Says Fighting Goes On

May 21, 2023 5:16 pm
0

West Bank: IDF Soldier Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack in Huwara

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Illustrative. Israeli police at the scene of a car-ramming terrorist attack near a market in Jerusalem on Monday, April 24, 2023. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters.

i24 NewsAn Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank on Sunday, local media said. The soldier, aged 20, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Israeli security forces were reportedly in pursuit of the assailant, who fled in his vehicle. The incident took place near the Palestinian town of Huwara, the site of several attacks earlier this year.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that “an additional soldier who was nearby fired toward the vehicle, which fled the scene.”

The incident comes amid an escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence over the past year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.