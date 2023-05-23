CNN’s Christine Amanpour Apologizes on Air to Jewish Family for ‘Shootout’ Comment

CNN news anchor Christiane Amanpour apologized Monday on her show for calling the murders of a British-Israeli mother and her daughters a “shootout” with terrorists following a public campaign by the Jerusalem-based media watchdog HonestReporting.

“On April 10, I referred to the murders of an Israeli family: Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee, the wife and daughters of Rabbi Leo Dee,” CNN’s chief international anchor said on her show Amanpour. “I misspoke and said they were killed in a ‘shootout’ instead of a shooting. I have written to Rabbi Leo Dee to apologize and make sure that he knows that we apologize for any further pain that may have caused him.”

Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee were shot in a terrorist attack while driving in the Jordan Valley on April 7 during Passover. Two Palestinian gunmen approached the family’s vehicle, after a salvo wounded the women, and then proceeded to fire at them at point-blank range. Maya and Rina died instantly while Leah succumbed to her wounds three days later.

On her show last month, Amanpour talked about the British-Israeli Dee family saying: “We also have the mother of two sisters, Israeli British sisters. They were — they were killed in a shootout, and now the mother has died of her injury — injuries.” HonestReporting called on Amanpour to apologize on May 11 and also contacted CNN demanding an apology. The NGO on Monday said Amanpour’s on-air correction was a “success.”

“Upon seeing our expose, Lucy’s widower, Rabbi Leo Dee, issued a statement exclusively to HonestReporting, echoing our call for an immediate apology,” HonestReporting said.

Amanpour’s on-air apology came just hours after Rabbi Dee talked to i24News about considering to sue CNN over its coverage of the terrorist attack and demanding that Amanpour make a public apology on air.

“They said they [wife and daughters] were killed, and not brutally murdered by an evil Palestinian terrorist funded by Iran, is the typical ‘CNNism’ where they are try to do a comparison between the victim and the terrorist,” he said.

“There’s only one thing that would actually atone for this particular sin to be honest,” Dee added. “That they change their attitude towards Israel… they continue to tell anti-truths about Israel.” He also called on the network to change the “moral equivalence” it presents when comparing terror victims and the terrorists.