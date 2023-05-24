Friday, May 26th | 6 Sivan 5783

May 24, 2023 3:02 pm
Tina Turner, Legend of Rock and Soul, Dies Aged 83

avatar by Ben Cohen

Rock legend Tina Turner. Photo: Reuters/Ace Pictures

Tina Turner — the “Queen of rock ‘n’ roll” —  has died at the age of 83.

On Wednesday, a publicist announced that the legendary singer had passed away at her home in Zurich, Switzerland following a long illness.

“Tina Turner, the Queen of rock ‘n’ roll, has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” they stated. “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

No further details were given.

May 26, 2023 10:20 am
Born Anna Mae Bullock, Turner first made a splash on the music scene with the 1960 single A Fool in Love.

However, she is probably best known for her collaborations with her ex-husband Ike Turner, with the pair releasing hits such as “Proud Mary,” “It’s Gonna Work out Fine,” and “River Deep – Mountain High.”

As a solo performer, Turner found success with her 1984 album “Private Dancer,” which included the song “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

In recent years, the superstar battled several illnesses, including intestinal cancer and high blood pressure.

Tina was married to Ike from 1962 until their divorce was finalized in 1978. She wed German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013.

