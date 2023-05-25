Margot Robbie Admits Gal Gadot Was First Choice for ‘Barbie’ Role Because of Her ‘Barbie Energy’
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Margot Robbie, who produces and stars in in the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed movie Barbie, revealed in a recent interview that Wonder Woman 1984 star and Israeli actress Gal Gadot was actually the first choice to play the iconic toy character in the Sony live-action movie.
Gadot, 38, was both Gerwig, 39, and Robbie’s first pick to portray Barbie before the role was eventually given to the Australian actress. Robbie, 32, told Vogue that she and Gerwig wanted to cast someone with “Barbie energy” and thought Gadot had what they were looking for.
“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie told the magazine. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.” Ultimately, Gadot was not available at the time and the part was given to Robbie.
After the Vogue interview was published, Gadot commented on Robbie’s comments in an Instagram Story. The Israeli actress posted a screenshot of an article that includes Robbie’s remarks and wrote, “I’m in for the next one sister!!! Can’t wait to watch it!”
Barbie, written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, also stars Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s boyfriend Ken. Additional cast members include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa who appear as different versions of Ken in the film. Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Anna Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Kate McKinnon, Nicola Coughlan, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya and Issa Rae play versions of Barbie.
In 2016, actress Amy Schumer was announced as the lead for the Barbie movie but four months later pulled out citing scheduling conflicts. Robbie said in her interview with Vogue that actress Anne Hathaway was also attached to the film at one point.
Barbie will be released worldwide in theaters on July 21.