Anti-Overhaul Protests Held Across Israel for 21st Week

i24 News – Israelis opposed to the planned judicial overhaul by the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to the streets for the twenty first week on Saturday.

Protesters marched from several locations in central Israel toward the main protest site, Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street. Speakers at the event will include former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon.

The weekly protest follows Israeli lawmakers passing an annual budget Wednesday with contentious allocations for ultra-Orthodox Jews, in a concession to religious parties in the governing coalition.

The 2023-2024 budget was ultimately passed early Wednesday with the support of all 64 coalition lawmakers in the 120-seat parliament.