Tuesday, May 30th | 10 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish-American WWII Soldiers Given Star of David Headstones in Memorial Day Ceremonies

Relatives of Murdered Jewish Worshipers Weep on Opening Day of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter’s Trial

‘Irreversible Impact’: Over 100 Organizations Urge Universities to Reject Academic Association BDS Resolution

Israel Signs Transportation Deals with Morocco as Ties Deepen

English Soccer Club Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Eyeing Israeli Soccer Star Manor Solomon

We Must Bring the Young Generation Closer to Israel

The UN Must Not Repeat Its ‘Nakba Day’ Farce

Israeli Female Professional Bodybuilder Dana Shemesh Announces a Comeback After Retirement

The Over-Burdened Camel: Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox and the Military Draft

Holocaust Drama ‘The Zone of Interest’ Wins Second Place Prize at Cannes Film Festival

May 30, 2023 11:49 am
0

Israel Signs Transportation Deals with Morocco as Ties Deepen

×

avatar by Andrew Bernard

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev signs transport agreements with Morocco, 30 May 2023. Photo: Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Monday signed a series of deals between Israel and Morocco in the latest example of deepening ties between Israel and the Arab kingdom.

“I am sure that together we will strengthen and bring the relations between the countries and in the Middle East to new heights,” Regev wrote of the visit, the first by an Israeli Transportation Minister to Morocco.

Her Moroccan counterpart Mohamed Abdeljalil is expected to reciprocate the visit in September.

The three agreements signed include a mutual recognition of drivers’ licenses and a maritime agreement designed to encourage direct trade links between the two countries. The third agreement is a memorandum of understanding to increase cooperation in road safety and sustainable mobility, with Israel and Morocco agreeing to form a joint team focused on transportation innovation, including drones and self-driving cars.

Related coverage

May 30, 2023 8:13 am
0

West Bank Terror Attack Victim Identified as Meir Tamari, Father of Two Young Children

  i24 News - The Israeli man who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in the West Bank on Tuesday was...

Morocco formally established normal relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords framework that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab countries. As part of the negotiations to achieve that deal, the Trump administration agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory.

Regev told i24 news on Tuesday that Israel would also be taking a position on the Western Sahara issue.

“Relations with Morocco are of the utmost importance to Israel, and I am sure that the government will take a position on this issue very soon,” she said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.