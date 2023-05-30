We Must Bring the Young Generation Closer to Israel

There is no doubt that as the years go by, the connection between the younger Jewish generations and Israel has become weaker.

In today’s globalized world, where the Jewish Diaspora is spread far and wide, it can be challenging to maintain a strong connection to our homeland. However, it is crucial that we do so, especially in times of turbulence and uncertainty. The relationship between Israel and the American Jewish community has been central to the ability of both communities to develop and grow.

Unfortunately, the current generation has witnessed increasing trends of distance and alienation between Israel and American Jewry, a weakened connection and sense of mutual belonging, and the decline of responsibility and involvement between the two communities. These join the challenges concerning the continuity of the American Jewish community and its political and social influence within the United States. All these developments carry long term consequences also for Israel’s national security and the Jewish people, for Israel’s purpose and identity as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and for the internal cohesion of the Jewish communities in the United States and Israel. At this time, we have to think about what can attract the young generation physically to Israel, and enable them to become closer to Israel in the future.

The challenges facing Israel today are complex and multifaceted. But by investing in our youth, we can create a brighter future for Israel and the Jewish people. These children can even become ambassadors in their schools and in front of their families. Studies of US Jews in recent years have demonstrated that young American Jews are increasingly likely to say they do not identify with the Jewish religion, participate less in Jewish customs, and have less attachment to the Jewish people. Bringing young people from the Diaspora to Israel is a powerful way to build stronger connections and create a sense of belonging. When young people experience Israel firsthand, they are more likely to develop a deeper understanding of the country and its people.

For many young Jews living in the Diaspora, their only connection to Israel is through their religious traditions and family ties. It is vital that they have a deeper understanding of the country’s history, politics, and culture. By doing so, they can become advocates for Israel and better understand the challenges that the country faces. At my organization, which hosts summer camps for Israeli and Diaspora Jews, we strive to create an immersive and educational experience for all our campers. We want to give them a significant journey and multicultural experience, so they can feel the real Israel and see different perspectives, opinions, and experiences. By bringing Israeli and Jewish children together, we can create a shared language and a sense of community that transcends national borders and cultural differences.

Israel is the historic homeland of the Jewish people, and maintaining a strong connection to this land is an essential part of Jewish identity. For Diaspora Jewish children, a connection to Israel can provide a sense of belonging and connection to their heritage. Furthermore, maintaining a strong connection to Israel can help to create a sense of unity and solidarity within the Jewish community. In a world that is increasingly divided along cultural and political lines, it is more important than ever to find common ground and build bridges between different communities. This is why programs like summer camps, study abroad programs, and other cultural exchange initiatives are so important.

Maintaining a strong connection to Israel is essential for the younger generation, both Diaspora Jewish children and Israeli children who have immigrated. By providing opportunities for young people to engage with Israel and experience its unique culture and way of life, we can help to foster a sense of belonging and connection to the Jewish community and the Jewish State.

Efrat Rosenberg is Partner and VP Israel/Europe for Kimama Israel — an organization that holds summer camps every year for Israelis and for Jewish children and youth who come to Israel from the Diaspora.