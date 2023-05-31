Murderers of Two Israeli Girls and Their Mother Are Palestinian Heroes

More than a month ago, Israeli-British citizen Lucy Dee and two of her daughters, Maia and Rina Dee, aged 48, 20, and 15 respectively, were brutally murdered while driving in the Jordan Valley.

Two Palestinian Hamas terrorists, Hassan Qatanani and Moaz Al-Masri, shot at their car, killing the young women instantly, while their mother succumbed to her wounds a few days later.

Having vowed that no murderer of Israelis should ever feel safe, Israeli forces tracked down and killed the terrorists and their accomplice, Ibrahim Jaber, who was hiding them in his apartment in Nablus, on May 4, 2023.

As Palestinian Media Watch has documented, it is Palestinian Authority (PA)/Fatah policy to side with terrorists, including terrorist murderers, and so too is the case here.

PA Chairman Abbas’ spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina:

condemned the ongoing invasions of the cities and the daily crimes of murdering our people, the latest of which was the ascent [to Heaven] of 3 Martyrs [Hassan Qatanani, Moaz Al-Masri, and Ibrahim Jaber] in the old city of Nablus. [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, May 5, 2023]

PA Prime Minister Shtayyeh “condemned the Israeli act of aggression due to which 3 Martyrs ascended to Heaven” [WAFA, official PA news agency, May 4, 2023], and “called on the European Union to condemn the occupation’s crimes.” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, May 5, 2023].

And he even shared a post by PA government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem with praise and pictures of the murderers and their helper:

Terrorist murderer Moaz Al-Masri (left), terrorist murderer Hassan Qatanani (upper right), and terrorist Ibrahim Jaber (bottom right), who hid them in his apartment.

Posted text: “Glory and eternity to our righteous Martyrs, and shame on the criminal occupation. This morning [May 4, 2023], the occupation renewed its attack against our people in Nablus, and 3 Martyrs ascended to Heaven. They are: Moaz Al-Masri, Hassan Qatanani, and Ibrahim Jaber.” [PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh, Facebook page, May 4, 2023]

Echoing the PA leadership, Palestinian National Council — i.e., the legislative body of the PLO — Chairman Rawhi Fattouh also “condemned” Israel’s killing of the terrorists. [WAFA, official PA news agency, May 4, 2023]

By calling them “Martyrs” — Shahids in Arabic — Abbas and his prime minister are saying that their murder of Israeli women was an ideal act for Islam, for which they were granted the highest reward by Allah. For Palestinians, this is the highest possible praise and glorification.

Posting photos of the dead terrorist murderers — so-called “Martyrs” — PA Chairman Abbas’ Fatah Movement glorified them as “heroic Jihad fighters” and “the heroes from the Jordan Valley.” The killers were also referred to as grooms on their way to “their wedding” — a “Martyr’s” funeral is considered his wedding to the 72 virgins in paradise in Islam:

The images show dead terrorists Hassan Qatanani and Moaz Al-Masri.

Posted text: “The [Izz A-Din] Al-Qassam Brigades [i.e., Hamas’ military wing] accompany to their wedding the heroic Jihad fighters Hassan Qatanani, Moaz Al-Masri, and Ibrahim Jaber, the heroes of the Jordan Valley operation [i.e., terror attack, three innocent women murdered]” [Fatah Movement – Bethlehem Branch, Telegram channel, May 4, 2023]

Ibrahim Jaber, who hid the two murderers after their attack, was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Fatah’s military wing, while the murderers were members of the Hamas terror organization’s military wing, the Izz A-Din Al-Qassam Brigades. Both are internationally designated terror organizations. Fatah proudly stressed this, stating that the three were “partners in Martyrdom” and “brothers on the battlefield”:

The image shows (left to right) terrorists Hassan Qatanani, Ibrahim Jaber, and Moaz Al-Masri. Under Qatanani and Al-Masri is the Hamas-Izz A-Din Al-Qassam Brigades logo, while under Jaber is the logo of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

Text under Qatanani: “Fighting Martyr — Hassan Qatanani — Al-Qassam Brigades”

Text under Jaber: “Fighting Martyr Ibrahim Jaber, Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades”

Text under Al-Masri: “Fighting Martyr Moaz Al-Masri — Al-Qassam Brigades”

Posted text: “Martyr Ibrahim Jaber, a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, is the one who provided a safe place to the Al-Qassam [Brigades] members, and he was a partner with them in Martyrdom. Brothers on the battlefield, may Allah have mercy on them.” [emphasis added] [Fatah Movement – Bethlehem Branch, Telegram channel, May 4, 2023]

Fatah also sent officials to “console” the families of the dead terrorists, among them Fatah Deputy Chairman Mahmoud Al-Aloul and Fatah Central Committee member and PLO Executive Committee member Azzam Al-Ahmad:

Fatah stated that the condolence visits “express Fatah’s path of honoring its Martyrs” — in other words honoring its murderers:

These visits express Fatah’s path of honoring its Martyrs, honoring their families, and standing alongside our mighty people that is making great sacrifices against the forces of violence, out of adherence to expelling the occupation and achieving the dream of freedom, an independent state, and its capital Jerusalem. [Fatah Commission of Information and Culture, Facebook page, May 6, 2023]

Likewise, disregarding the fact that the Palestinian terrorists murdered a mother and her daughters, Abbas’ advisor Mahmoud Al-Habbash announced that “we stand facing a terror gang, which as long as it exists there is no meaning to talk about peace.” [WAFA, official PA news agency, May 4, 2023]

He also wished for “Allah’s mercy” for them: “May Allah have mercy on the Martyrs.” [PA Supreme Shari’ah Judge Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Facebook page, May 4, 2023]

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.