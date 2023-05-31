Wednesday, May 31st | 11 Sivan 5783

May 31, 2023 2:44 pm
Players From Israel’s Beitar Jerusalem Soccer Visit Dying Young Fan in Hospital

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Fans of Beitar Jerusalem shout slogans during a match against Bnei Sakhnin as part of the Israeli Premier League, at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem February 10, 2013. Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo

Athletes from the Israeli soccer team Beitar Jerusalem took their newly awarded State Cup trophy with them to visit a 7-year-old fan in the hospital who was able to touch the trophy before he died of cancer on Sunday night.

Raphael Matan Shloush “became an integral part of Beitar,” the team said in a post on their website Monday. “The team’s players contacted him, tried to encourage him and his family, came to his home and he even stayed at the home of the [team] captain, Ofir Kriaf. One of the most important things we knew had to happen was that the trophy had to go to Raphael, no matter what.”

On May 25, a day after the team was presented with the State Cup trophy by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog at his official residence following the cancellation of the original trophy ceremony, Kariaf and his teammates Uri Dahan and Meir Harosh arrived at Shaare Zedek Hospital to visit Shloush and show him the trophy.

“From the moment we won the trophy it was clear to us that we wanted to bring him the trophy no matter what,” the team said. “We fulfilled the dream and arrived, we saw how with the rest of his strength he was excited, and was happy. The pain and the happiness mixed into an unforgettable moment, a powerful and painful moment.”

The soccer team added that throughout the season they visited Shloush at home, kept in touch with him and his family and prayed for his recovery. Beitar Jeruasalem concluded by sharing their condolences with the young boy’s family  — his parents and three brothers — saying, “We don’t have enough words to comfort you, but we are sure that the Beitar family will wrap you up and hug you as much as possible.”

Shloush’s funeral took place Sunday night and this family is sitting shiva at 7 Rabbi Kadori St., in Har Chomah.

Beitar Jerusalem beat Maccabi Netanya 3-0 win for the State Cup on May 24  at Haifa’s Sammy Ofer stadium, marking Beitar Jerusalem’s first State Cup victory in 14 years and the eighth in the franchise’s history.

