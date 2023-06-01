Chana Nachenberg, Victim of Deadly 2001 Jerusalem Pizzeria Bombing, Laid to Rest in Israel

The funeral in Israel of an American-born Israeli woman who spent more than twenty years in a coma after she was badly wounded by the Palestinian suicide bombing of a Jerusalem pizza restaurant was held on Thursday afternoon hours after she passed away.

Chana Nachenberg was 31 at the time of the attack on the Sbarro pizzeria in Aug. 2001 which claimed the lives of 15 people, including seven children, and left 140 wounded. Among the survivors was Nachenberg’s two-year-old daughter, who emerged from the deadly blast unscathed.

Nachenberg was laid to rest in the central Israeli city of Modi’in. “After almost 22 years of heroism, Chana is the 16th victim of the attack,” her father, Yitzhak, told Israeli media outlets after her death on Wednesday. “It’s not that we were waiting for it, but lately she had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital, where she died this evening.”

Nachenberg’s death came amid continued attempts to secure the extradition to the US of Ahlam al-Tamimi, who assisted Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri, the bomber, and who is now living in Jordan after being released from Israeli custody in a 2011 prisoner exchange. The parents of Malki Roth — a 15-year-old US citizen who died in the attack — have waged a years-long campaign to bring her to justice. After her release, Tamimi set herself up in Amman, the Jordanian capital, as a media personality, hosting her own show on satellite television and frequently celebrating her participation in the Sbarro bombing.

“Being in Jordan has given me strength, because Jordan does not have an extradition agreement with the United States,” Tamimi stated in a 2019 interview with Al Jazeera. “This led to the issuing of a legal decision refusing my extradition, and Jordan’s position on that matter is very clear.”

Speaking last month at a nomination hearing for the US ambassador to Jordan, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) suggested that US aid to Jordan could be withheld should the Hashemite Kingdom refuse to extradite Tamimi.

“We need to use every tool we have. And I have no desire to cut off aid to Jordan,” Cruz said. “What I desire is to get this terrorist who murdered Americans to face justice.”