Backstreet Boys Announce Full Cancellation of Israel Concert

June 2, 2023 12:22 pm
Backstreet Boys Announce Full Cancellation of Israel Concert

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Backstreet Boys on stage in 2012. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Backstreet Boys said that following their cancelled May 13 concert in Israel, which they were forced to call off due to the country’s conflict with Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip at the time, the pop band won’t be able to schedule another performance in the Jewish state for the coming year.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to coordinate an alternative date during the coming year to reschedule our performance in Israel,” the band wrote in a statement shared Wednesday on social media. The boy band added that it would issue a refund to all ticket purchasers automatically and that the money will be returned to credit cards within 30 business days.

“We look forward to performing in Israel in the future,” the band concluded by saying.

The I Want It That Way singers were set to perform on May 13 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion as part of their #DNAWorldTour. The show was cancelled just the day before following a security assessment by the Israel Defense Forces, The Algemeiner previously reported.

 “As part of a joint situation assessment by the Home Front Command and the Rishon Lezion Municipality, it was decided to cancel the show that was planned to take place at the ‘Zappa LIVE Park’ complex of the ‘Backstreet Boys’ band on Saturday night,” an IDF spokesperson said.

The Backstreet Boys last performed in Israel in 2018 and before that in 2015.

