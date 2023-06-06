Guns N’ Roses Shut Down Israel Streets For Tel Aviv Concert Attended by 60,000 Fans

Police in Israel were forced to close several roads in Tel Aviv due to congestion that built up ahead of the concert by the legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses in Yarkon Park on Monday night, The Times of Israel reported.

“Due to traffic congestion, the Rokah interchange is closed to vehicular traffic,” police said, according to the publication. Authorities also closed the Ganei Yehoshua parking lot that is near Yarkon Park.

Guns N’ Roses — which includes lead singer Axl Rose, 61, bassist Duff McKagan, 59, and lead guitarist Slash, 57 —kicked off their world tour called We’re F’N’ Back! on Sunday night in Abu Dhabi before coming to Israel for a concert, which was attended by 60,000 fans, The Times of Israel reported. After the three-hour concert, the band shared on social media photos that show aerial views of the thousands of people who gathered to watch them perform in Tel Aviv. The veteran rock band wrote in the caption for the photos, “Thank you, Tel Aviv! What an incredible night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guns N’ Roses (@gunsnroses)

Guns N’ Roses last performed in Israel in 2017 and Monday night’s concert was the band’s fourth show in the country over the past 20 years, The Times of Israel reported. The publication added that the 26-song setlist for the Tel Aviv show included Welcome to the Jungle, Live and Let Die, Hard Skool, You Could Be Mine, Sweet Child O Mine, November Rain, Knocking on Heaven’s Door, Night Train, Paradise City and Civil War, which was dedicated to victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine.