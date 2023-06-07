Wednesday, June 7th | 18 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Paper’s Book Review Attacks Elie Wiesel for Supporting Israel

Qatar Drifts Towards the US, as Saudi Arabia and UAE Drift a Bit Away

New LA Mural Celebrates Local Jewish Community as Part of ‘Summer of Solidarity’ Campaign to Highlight Cultural Diversity

Fate of Israel’s Judicial Plan May Hang on June Parliament Vote

US Calls Roger Waters Performance in Berlin ‘Deeply Offensive to Jewish People’

Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia as Saudis Seek Regional Recalibration

Ye Reportedly Makes Over $25 Million From First Adidas Release of Unsold Yeezys Before New Product Drop

Guns N’ Roses Shut Down Israel Streets For Tel Aviv Concert Attended by 60,000 Fans

‘The Real Number of Antisemitic Incidents is Five Times What is Reported’: Federal Commissioner Felix Klein on Combating Jew-Hatred in Germany

Mainstream Media Refuse to Cancel ‘Sublime’ and ‘Majestic’ Antisemite Roger Waters

June 7, 2023 10:03 am
0

UK Paper’s Book Review Attacks Elie Wiesel for Supporting Israel

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Adam Levick

Opinion

Late Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel speaks about a report he helped prepare discussing the situation in North Korea at the United Nations in New York, Nov. 16, 2006. Photo: Reuters / Chip East / File.

A review of a new book in the UK’s The Telegraph tried to attack the late Elie Wiesel for supporting Israel.

“Joseph Berger’s judicious and well-crafted portrait of this remarkable man stops short of hagiography, [but] its reverentially respectful tone leaves its impact a bit flat,” writes Rupert Christiansen in his Telegraph review of a book about Wiesel (“How Elie Wiesel taught the world to face the horror of the Holocaust,” June 4).

A few paragraphs in, the Telegraph author writes this:

[Wiesel] was righteously furious with God, who had mysteriously abandoned the Chosen Race in its darkest hours… [emphasis added]

First, we’re not aware of any writing by Wiesel referring to Jews as the “Chosen Race” — which is curiously capitalized by the journalist. Nor, for that matter, do we know of any Jewish figure who’s used that term. Indeed, the characterization of Jews as “race” is a relatively recent phenomenon. While the idea of Jews as the “chosen people“ is common — often meant to refer to the task of “communicating the monotheistic idea and a set of moral ideals to humanity” — the term “Chosen Race more resembles the concept used by the Nazis to refer to the alleged racial supremacy of Aryans. It’s unsettling, to say the least, that the reviewer decided on that specific rhetorical formula.

Even worse, Christiansen calls out Wiesel, the late Holocaust survivor, for his “moral blind spot” regarding Israel:

Wiesel was to all intents and purposes a Zionist, and such was his fealty to Israel that he could never bring himself to issue more than polite suggestions that its government should be a beacon of probity and currently wasn’t. He rejoiced in the outcome of the Six Day War and remained silent on the illegal settlements: his compassion would extend to Armenians, the Vietnamese boat people and black South Africans, but he had nothing to say in defence of brutally disenfranchised Palestinians.

This is just a suggestion, but perhaps the next time that Telegraph editors commission a review on a book about a Holocaust survivor, they might want to insist that the contributor has at least a passing understanding of what Zionism means.

If Christiansen had known that Zionism merely refers to Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state in the Jews’ ancestral homeland, he wouldn’t have oddly asserted that Wiesel was for “all intents and purposes” a “Zionist” — as if Wiesel’s belief in the country’s right to live was somehow less than clear.

As Christiansen acknowledges, Wiesel spent his life not only writing and talking about the Holocaust, but speaking out against other acts of mass slaughter, as well. However, the suggestion that — for the sake of moral consistency — he was thus obligated to advocate on behalf of the Palestinians rests on the perverse suggestion that they were, too, victims of something akin to genocide.

Wiesel “rejoiced in the outcome of the Six Day War” (as Christiansen writes) because Jews – for the second time in 19 years, and just 22 years after the Holocaust — successfully defended themselves against enemies who again sought their annihilation.

As Anshel Pfeffer wrote shortly after Wiesel’s death in response to those rushing to vilify him for his putative sins, “his goals were to make sure the Jews who had died were not forgotten and that those who lived could survive and prosper,” while still finding time “to speak out on behalf of Cambodians, Bosnians, Rwandans and other genocide victims.”

Elie Wiesel had nothing to apologize for.

Adam Levick serves as co-editor of CAMERA UK — an affiliate of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA), where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.