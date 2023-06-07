Thursday, June 8th | 19 Sivan 5783

June 7, 2023 6:21 pm
‘Widening Circle of Peace:’ Israeli Officials Welcomed in Morocco

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

 

FILE PHOTO: Israeli then-Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi attends a session of the International Donor Group for Palestine at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 31, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/

i24 News – Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi was received by Morcco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat on Wednesday for a historic visit that symbolized growing ties between the Jewish and North African states.

Upon his arrival, Tzachi held a series of meetings with Moroccan officials and heads of security services, in talks that dealt with the promotion of a shared vision between Morocco’s King Mohammed VI and Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu – regarding the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of foreign affairs and security

The Israeli Speaker of Parliament, Amir Ohana, also visited the kingdom the same day at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Rachid Talbi Alami. He is Israel’s first parliament speaker to visit Morocco – a homecoming for the Israeli official of Moroccan origin.

“History is taking shape before our eyes, and it brings good news of strengthening and consolidating relations between the two countries, bringing the two peoples closer together, and widening the circle of peace,” Ohana said.

The reception of Hanegbi and Ohana came while Israeli soldiers took part for the first time in the “African Lion” international military exercise in Morocco, under the direction of the U.S. command for Africa.

