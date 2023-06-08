Thursday, June 8th | 19 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

AP & BBC Mislead with Coverage of Tragic Toddler Shooting

A Bright Hope for Spiritual Jewish Life in America

Trump Lawyers Notified That He is The Target of Classified Documents Probe

‘I’m Going to Miami’ – Messi Confirms Move to MLS

‘Widening Circle of Peace:’ Israeli Officials Welcomed in Morocco

CUNY Professors Fighting to Leave Faculty Union File Brief in Second Appeals Court

‘He Likens Jews to Rats’: Jewish Groups Condemn Tucker Carlson’s Description of Ukrainian President Zelensky

Sarah Idan, Former Miss Iraq and Ardent Zionist, Runs For Congress to be ‘Voice of Reason’ in Democratic Party

The White House Should Have Been More Explicit in Adopting the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Is Saudi Arabia the Key to an Israeli-Palestinian Peace Agreement?

June 8, 2023 10:43 am
0

AP & BBC Mislead with Coverage of Tragic Toddler Shooting

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by Chaim Lax

Opinion

The Israeli military prepares to send a medical aid delegation to southern Turkey on February 8, 2023 following a devastating earthquake earlier in the week. Photo: IDF

Last week, Israeli forces serving near the West Bank Jewish community of Halamish (Neveh Tzuf) were fired upon by Palestinian gunmen.

In returning fire, Israeli soldiers mistakenly fired at a passing car, wounding Haitham Tamimi and his two-and-a-half-year-old son, Mohammed. Both father and son were evacuated to nearby hospitals for treatment, with Mohammed airlifted by an Israeli military helicopter to Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan, where doctors fought to save his life.

Tragically, Mohammed Tamimi passed away from his wounds several days later.

In reporting on this incident, both the Associated Press (AP) and the BBC misled their readers regarding the nature of this incident, while also providing a skewed context for the rise in violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

AP & BBC: Did Israel Deliberately Target Palestinian Toddler?

The AP’s headline and opening paragraphs seem to imply that Israeli soldiers intentionally shot Palestinian toddler Mohammed Tamimi:

The wire service repeatedly mentions that Tamimi was “shot by Israeli troops” — while never once mentioning the IDF’s assertion that the car he was in was mistakenly shot at.

The closest the AP comes to providing its readers with the IDF’s account of this incident is in the third paragraph, when it writes that, “The Israeli military has said soldiers opened fire after gunmen in the area shot at a nearby Jewish settlement.”

However, this one sentence completely fails to convey to its readers the essence of the IDF’s statement, which is that the car was mistakenly shot at while soldiers were pursuing the Palestinian gunmen and that the Israeli Army “regrets harm to [non-combatants] and works to prevent such incidents.”

Thus, without this added nuance, the AP leaves its readers with the impression that Israeli soldiers deliberately — and in cold blood — shot the Palestinian father and son.

While the BBC does include the IDF’s statement, its report also seems to imply that Israeli soldiers intentionally shot Mohammed and Haitham Tamimi.

In particular, it cites the claim of Palestinian activist Bilal Tamimi that “the Israeli army was waiting to ambush a car at the entrance to Nabi Saleh and opened fire as it approached,” implying the deliberate targeting of this civilian vehicle and an intentional shooting of the two Tamimis.

AP & BBC’s Twisted Context

Along with their misleading reports on the death of Mohammed Tamimi, the AP and the BBC also provided their readers with skewed contexts behind recent violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

For example, the AP, referring to the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem, notes that this year, “Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis in those areas have killed at least 21 people,” thus ignoring two deadly Palestinian attacks that took place in Tel Aviv during this period.

In its report, the BBC writes that “some 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers.” In the next paragraph, it continues, “In addition, 23 people on the Israeli side have been killed…in violence related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.”

By refusing to explicitly refer to Palestinian assailants while simultaneously making Israeli soldiers and settlers active participants in this violence, the BBC has removed agency from the Palestinians and implicitly placed sole responsibility for the upswing in violence on Israeli shoulders.

The death of any non-combatant or civilian in the conflict is dreadful. The death of a small child in these circumstances is even more so. Unsurprisingly, anti-Israel activists on social media are accusing the IDF of deliberately murdering a Palestinian toddler despite Israel’s record of going to extraordinary lengths to avoid such events, while palpably ignoring how Palestinian terrorists have no such compunction when it comes to deliberately targeting any Israeli.

Israel will take responsibility for this tragedy. The AP and BBC, however, need to take responsibility for presenting Israel’s role in this horrible incident as far more malevolent than the dreadful accident it invariably was.

The author is a contributor to HonestReporting, a Jerusalem-based media watchdog with a focus on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias — where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.