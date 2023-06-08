NYC Teachers Launch Petition Asking for No School on Last Two Days of Passover

Nearly 1,500 New York City teachers and Department of Education (DOE) staff have signed an open letter calling on Mayor Eric Adams to grant time off for the last two days of Passover, which are listed as working days in the recently released 2023-2024 academic calendar.

“At a time when the values of inclusion are under attack, respecting the full observance of the Passover holiday should not be dependent on its proximity to Easter,” the letter says, noting that staff won’t be paid for clocking additional hours. “The proposed DOE calendar is especially disturbing in light of the increase in antisemitic rhetoric and attacks in recent years, particularly in New York City.”

The letter also notes that keeping schools open on Passover will cause “childcare issues for families” because Jewish nonprofits that normally would be opened will be closed.

“People who celebrate Passover are a part of the rich fabric of our city,” the letter continued. “The Passover holiday should not be an arena for givebacks and increased instructional days.”

Related coverage US Government Investigating SUNY New Paltz for Antisemitic Discrimination The US Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) is investigating State University of New York (SUNY) New Paltz...

Passover is one of the most widely observed Jewish holidays in the US, with over 60 percent of American Jews — and 40 percent of secular Jews — attending seder every year, according to a 2013 Pew Research Center survey.

Representatives for the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) did not immediately respond to The Algemeiner’s request for comment.

Follow Dion J. Pierre @DionJPierre.