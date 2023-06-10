Saturday, June 10th | 21 Sivan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Plans to Invest $4.3 Billion in Israeli Arrow 3 Anti-Missile system

Zelensky Guarded on Ukraine’s Counteroffensive, but Says Generals Happy

Bahrain: Economy Surges 4.9% in 2022, the Highest Rate Since 2013

Israeli Short Film Premiering at Palm Springs Festival Explores Adolescent Rebellion in Jerusalem

‘Kangaroo Trials’: Israel Denounces UN Commission of Inquiry Report

Tribeca Film Festival Hosts World Premiere of Stan Lee Documentary About Jewish Marvel Comics Visionary

Iranian WWE Legend Iron Sheik, Who Often Praised ‘Intelligent Jews,’ Dies at 81

Israel Ends Winning Streak in FIFA U-20 World Cup Losing in Semi-Finals to Uruguay 1-0

Don’t Try to Be Happy; Try to Feel Joy and Gratitude

New York Times Whitewashes CUNY Law Commencement Hatefest With ‘Wildly Misleading’ Column

June 10, 2023 10:45 am
0

Germany Plans to Invest $4.3 Billion in Israeli Arrow 3 Anti-Missile system

× [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman watch a video of Israel’s US-backed Arrow-3 ballistic missile shield performing a series of live interception tests over Alaska, US, during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem July 28 2019. Photo: Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS.

i24 NewsGermany has planned to acquire the Israeli Arrow 3 missile defense system by the end of the year, at a cost of around $4.3 billion, according to documents revealed by Reuters. The government should approve an initial payment of $495 million as early as next week.

The sophisticated system was designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth’s atmosphere. It reportedly functions as the upper layer of Israel’s missile defense shield, which extends from the Iron Dome for short-range rockets, up to the Arrow 3 in order to stop any unconventional missile warhead at a safe altitude.

According to the revealed Finance Ministry documents, Berlin plans to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Israel for the acquisition of the Arrow 3 by the end of the year. And should the agreement not be concluded, Germany could lose some or all of its advance payments as compensation for costs incurred to date.

The newly reported cost of the Arrow 3 system, for the German Air Force, exceeds initial estimates by around one billion. Russia’s escalation of the conflict in Ukraine highlighted the shortage of ground-based air defense systems in many Western countries, such as Raytheon’s Patriot units or the more recent IRIS-T system.

Related coverage

June 10, 2023 10:37 am
0

Zelensky Guarded on Ukraine’s Counteroffensive, but Says Generals Happy

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukrainian counteroffensive operations were underway, but remained discreet on details beyond sending a...

The Arrow 3 was manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and co-developed with the US, thus required approval from Washington. The deal was first reported in March 2022, as a countermeasure for Germany to potential threats from Moscow.

The Dutch defense ministry signed their first-ever defense export agreement with Israel in May, for Elbit’s PULS artillery rocket array. At the time, it was one of the largest purchases by a European country of an Israeli system, worth $305 million.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2023 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.