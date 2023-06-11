Israel: Police Foil Murder at Hospital; Netanyahu Instructs New Directive

i24 News – Three Arab-Israelis were arrested as they prepared to carry out an assassination at a hospital in the north of the country. In the same Sunday evening, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed officials to prepare the Shin Bet security agency for the war against crime families in the Arab sector.

A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Holy Family “Italian” hospital in Nazareth, which led to several armed men being arrested. On arrival at the scene, the police spotted three masked men preparing to get out of the car. The officers proceeded to search the interior, and recovered two loaded pistols. The three suspects were then apprehended.

According to the police announcement, the car used by the gang was a stolen vehicle, as were its license plates. Inside, police found a screwdriver used for quickly changing the plates, as well as a tank of fuel which, in all likelihood, was to be used to set fire to the vehicle after their crime.

“We see once again that the war between criminal organizations knows no bounds. If it hadn’t been for the courageous action of the police, we would have had to mourn the loss of life and collateral casualties within the hospital,” said North District Police Commander Superintendent Shuki Tachocha.

Related coverage Israel: Netanyahu Announces Ambitious Plan for ‘Communications Corridor’ i24 News - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi announced, Sunday, the creation of an international...

“We are operating on the intelligence level and using all our forces on the ground to prevent further murders and defeat criminal organizations,” added Tachocha. Over the weekend, police forces in the Northern District reported the arrest of 22 suspects, for their involvement in violent incidents and shootings linked to settling of scores between rival clans.

At the end of an emergency meeting to examine harnessing the internal security agency to fight crime families, Netanyahu gave the directive “despite the difficulties – the abilities of the Shin Bet must be harnessed in the war against crime families in Arab society.” There will be a follow-up discussion next week. In addition, a ministerial committee headed by the prime minister will be established for the affairs of the Arab sector.