Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics said the attack took place at different locations; the first person was on his own near the Zero junction in the West Bank. Later, the three other Israelis were shot near the Rihan crossing.

“On the sport, medical treatment is provided to a wounded man, about 30 years old, fully conscious with an injury to his limbs, update later,” MDA said.

Related coverage Israel: Police Foil Murder at Hospital; Netanyahu Instructs New Directive i24 News - Three Arab-Israelis were arrested as they prepared to carry out an assassination at a hospital in the...

“Whoever opened the checkpoint allowed our blood to spill,” said Samaria council head Yossi Dagan in response to the terror attack, criticizing the reopening of a nearby checkpoint.

“This difficult incident, with many casualties, takes place at an intersection adjacent to the intersection where Meir Tamari was murdered about two weeks ago,” he continued.

“We have been begging for years and certainly after the attack, we begged, we cried out to stop neglecting us, to close the Harmesh checkpoint, to close the Mevo Dotan checkpoint.”

“The event is still in progress, but we will not let it continue. We demand answers from the government now, stop smearing us, stop neglecting us,” Dagan concluded.