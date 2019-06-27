Saturday, June 29th | 26 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 27, 2019 9:34 am
0

Bipartisan Effort Underway to Block Trump From Using Military Force Against Iran

avatar by JNS.org

The US Capitol Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A bipartisan effort has been underway in Congress as an amendment was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday to prevent the United States from militarily combating Iran.

It is expected to be attached to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a libertarian, told Jewish Insider on Tuesday that he backs the initiative and may become a co-sponsor.

“I am working with Ro Khanna on an amendment, and I am generally supportive of this amendment,” he said. “I’m not sure if I’ll be a co-sponsor yet or not, but I support what he’s doing.”

Related coverage

June 28, 2019 4:38 pm
0

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Top international publisher Penguin Random House this week finally bowed to pressure to cease publication of a book branded antisemitic...

Democratic co-sponsors include Reps. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Anthony Brown (D-Md.), Deb Haaland (D-NM), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Andy Levin (D-Mich.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Jim Himes (D-Conn.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.) and Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.).

In the US Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday he will permit a vote on an amendment to prohibit Trump from taking military action against Iran without congressional authorization, introduced by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Tom Udall (D-NM).

While most Republicans oppose such a measure, Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are co-sponsors.

Nonetheless, McConnell said, “We hope to defeat it. It is simply not required under this circumstance.”

“I don’t think it’s good for this country to see the Iranians observing us arguing over this,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.