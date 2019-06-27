Bipartisan Effort Underway to Block Trump From Using Military Force Against Iran

JNS.org – A bipartisan effort has been underway in Congress as an amendment was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday to prevent the United States from militarily combating Iran.

It is expected to be attached to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a libertarian, told Jewish Insider on Tuesday that he backs the initiative and may become a co-sponsor.

“I am working with Ro Khanna on an amendment, and I am generally supportive of this amendment,” he said. “I’m not sure if I’ll be a co-sponsor yet or not, but I support what he’s doing.”

Democratic co-sponsors include Reps. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), Adam Smith (D-Wash.), Anthony Brown (D-Md.), Deb Haaland (D-NM), Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Andy Levin (D-Mich.), Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Jim Himes (D-Conn.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.) and Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.).

In the US Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday he will permit a vote on an amendment to prohibit Trump from taking military action against Iran without congressional authorization, introduced by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Tom Udall (D-NM).

While most Republicans oppose such a measure, Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) are co-sponsors.

Nonetheless, McConnell said, “We hope to defeat it. It is simply not required under this circumstance.”

“I don’t think it’s good for this country to see the Iranians observing us arguing over this,” he added.