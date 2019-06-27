Gal Gadot Says She’s Outspoken About Being Israeli Because of Online Antisemitic Abuse

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, currently one of the most famous Israelis in the world, says she was vocal about her pride in her country because she was subjected to so much antisemitic abuse online.

Speaking with the Israeli news site Walla, Gadot was asked whether her outspoken pride was part of a “strategy.”

“No!” she replied. “If it’s anything, it’s just that I receive a lot of antisemitic messages and responses.”

“It’s just who I am,” she said, “and I believe that we have no place to hide or lie.”

Asked whether she considered it an obligation to “explain” Israel and play a role in Israeli society, Gadot replied, “Israel is very important to me.”

“I wish for our country that we will come to a good place, and some quiet and stability and peace and tranquility,” she said. “Because I believe in the end that all the people want it. There are no people who want war, God forbid, and their children to go to the army. So I try to strengthen these messages, the good and the desire for peace and quiet.”

Walla asked whether, due to her rise to stardom, she still kept in touch with her old friends in Israel.

“My friends from Israel are my friends from Israel,” Gadot said. “They’re my sisters, and they know me the best, the best. … There’s room for everyone. I will not give up on them. No way.”