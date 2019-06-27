Friday, June 28th | 25 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 27, 2019 12:34 pm
0

Gal Gadot Says She’s Outspoken About Being Israeli Because of Online Antisemitic Abuse

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in ‘Wonder Woman.’ Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, currently one of the most famous Israelis in the world, says she was vocal about her pride in her country because she was subjected to so much antisemitic abuse online.

Speaking with the Israeli news site Walla, Gadot was asked whether her outspoken pride was part of a “strategy.”

“No!” she replied. “If it’s anything, it’s just that I receive a lot of antisemitic messages and responses.”

“It’s just who I am,” she said, “and I believe that we have no place to hide or lie.”

Related coverage

June 28, 2019 2:16 pm
0

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

Around 7,000 Palestinians rioted on the Israel-Gaza Strip border on Friday, violently confronting IDF troops, despite reports that a truce...

Asked whether she considered it an obligation to “explain” Israel and play a role in Israeli society, Gadot replied, “Israel is very important to me.”

“I wish for our country that we will come to a good place, and some quiet and stability and peace and tranquility,” she said. “Because I believe in the end that all the people want it. There are no people who want war, God forbid, and their children to go to the army. So I try to strengthen these messages, the good and the desire for peace and quiet.”

Walla asked whether, due to her rise to stardom, she still kept in touch with her old friends in Israel.

“My friends from Israel are my friends from Israel,” Gadot said. “They’re my sisters, and they know me the best, the best. … There’s room for everyone. I will not give up on them. No way.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.