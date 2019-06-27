Israir Launches Tel Aviv to Odessa Route

CTech – Israeli airline Israir Airlines is launching a new route from Tel Aviv to the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the company announced last week. The direct flights will operate twice-weekly on Mondays and Wednesday starting July 15. Odessa is Ukraine’s third most populous city and sits on the Black Sea.

A subsidiary of IDB Development Corporation, a holding company controlled by Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, Israir offers international flights to Europe as well as domestic flights from Tel Aviv to southern resort town Eilat.

Calcalist reported in January that the airline is being acquired for $70 million by Israeli boutique hotel chain Brown.