Friday, June 28th | 25 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 27, 2019 9:45 am
0

New Jersey Town Dedicates Monument and Garden to Tree of Life Victims

avatar by JNS.org

The Tree of Life Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a mass shooting took place during Shabbat services on Oct. 27. Photo: Google Maps screenshot.

JNS.org – A monument and garden were designated on Tuesday evening at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center in New Jersey in memory of the 11 Jewish worshippers killed at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018.

The mass shooting was the largest antisemitic attack in US Jewish history.

Additionally, the monument and garden were also dedicated to all victims of hate crimes.

The memorial was also supported by the East Brunswick Jewish Center, Temple B’nai Shalom, Torah Links, Young Israel of East Brunswick, and the Mayor and Township of East Brunswick.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.