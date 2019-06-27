New Jersey Town Dedicates Monument and Garden to Tree of Life Victims

The Tree of Life Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a mass shooting took place during Shabbat services on Oct. 27. Photo: Google Maps screenshot.
JNS.org – A monument and garden were designated on Tuesday evening at the East Brunswick Community Arts Center in New Jersey in memory of the 11 Jewish worshippers killed at the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018.
The mass shooting was the largest antisemitic attack in US Jewish history.
Additionally, the monument and garden were also dedicated to all victims of hate crimes.
The memorial was also supported by the East Brunswick Jewish Center, Temple B’nai Shalom, Torah Links, Young Israel of East Brunswick, and the Mayor and Township of East Brunswick.