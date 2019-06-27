Friday, June 28th | 25 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Publisher Penguin Concedes on Spanish ‘Global Power’ Book Accused of Antisemitism

Iran Says Progress at Last-Ditch Nuclear Deal Talks ‘Not Enough’

Amid Truce Reports, Palestinian Rioters Violently Clash With IDF on Israel-Gaza Border

UK Labour Leader Corbyn Under Pressure Over Readmission of MP Who Dismissed Antisemitism Concerns

Trump Jokingly Asks Putin Not to Meddle in US Elections

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

US Will Sanction Any Countries That Import Iranian Oil: Special Envoy

Jerusalem Launches Accelerator for Haredi Entrepreneurs

Inspiration and a Rallying Cry for Jewish Students and Graduates

Anti-Nuclear Testing Official: Israel Likely to Agree to Ban Nuclear Tests Within Three Years

June 27, 2019 5:39 am
0

The Unique US Mindset on Israel

avatar by Yoram Ettinger

Opinion

A worker on a crane hangs a US flag next to an Israeli flag near the site of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

The US mindset on Israel — unlike the US attitude towards other countries — is a bottom-up phenomenon: a derivative of the US public worldview, which feeds legislators in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and policymakers in the White House.

The US mindset on Israel draws its strength from the religious, ethical, moral, and cultural roots of US society, which were planted by the early Pilgrims and bolstered by the Founding Fathers.

For example, the early Pilgrims referred to their 6-8 week sail in the Atlantic Ocean as the “Modern Day Exodus” and “Parting of the Sea.” Their destination was “the Modern Day Promised Land.” Hence, the hundreds of US towns, cities, parks, and deserts bearing Biblical names, such as Zion, Jerusalem, Salem, Bethel, Shilo, Bethlehem, Dothan, Hebron, Gilead, Carmel, Rehoboth, Boaz, Moab, etc.

Furthermore, the Philadelphia Liberty Bell features an inscription from Leviticus 25:10: “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land and all the inhabitants thereof.”

Related coverage

June 28, 2019 11:16 am
0

The Bahrain Conference and the Big Omission

Reporters writing about the latest Israeli-Palestinian peace initiative seem to have amnesia. Curiously, the press and pundits pontificating about the...

Yale University’s seal is inscribed in Hebrew letters: אורים ותומים, which was the power of the High Priest during the Exodus from Egypt. And the seal of Columbia University features the four Hebrew letters of God: יהוה (Jehovah) and one of God’s angels: אוריאל.

The battle against slavery was based on Biblical values and themes, such as “Let My People Go,” and a key leader in that battle, Harriet Tubman, earned the name “Mama Moses.”

In fact, these long-term core values (and the larger geo-strategic, regional, and global context) have moderated occasional short-term confrontations between the leaders of the US and Israel.

The potency of these core American values — which are defined as Judeo-Christian values in the US, which is the most religious Western democracy — is reflected by a 69 percent favorability toward Israel, according to the February 2019 annual Gallup poll (compared with 21 percent Palestinian favorability) in defiance of significant odds, such as a systematic criticism by many in the “elite” US media and the US academia; and the entrenched hostility of the State Department’s movers and shakers, who opposed Israel’s establishment in 1948 and have brutally criticized Israel ever since.

However, the Jewish state has enjoyed systematic support by the co-equal and co-determining Legislative Branch of the government, despite occasional pressure from US presidents.

Among the symbols of Judeo-Christian values in the US capitol are the bust of Moses facing the Speaker in the House of Representatives, and the statue of Moses and the Ten Commandments on the ceiling of the US Supreme Court above the seats of the nine Supreme Court justices. There’s also the Ten Commandments monuments on the ground of the state capitols in Austin, TX; Oklahoma City, OK; and Little Rock, AR; as well as scores of additional towns in the US; and many more examples.

Thus, the inception and perpetuation of the unique US public mindset on the Jewish state has been a derivative of the assumption made by most Americans that Israel is not a generic foreign entity, but rather an integral part of cardinal Judeo-Christian values, which have shaped US history, morality, and culture.

Yoram Ettinger is a former ambassador and head of Second Thought: a US-Israel Initiative.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.