HBO to Screen Series About Events Leading to 2014 Summer War With Gaza

JNS.org – HBO will feature a 10-part series about the events leading to the 2014 war with Gaza called “Our Boys,” a reference to Jewish teenagers Gilad Shaar, 16; Eyal Yifrach, 19; and Naftali Frankel, 16, who were kidnapped June 12, 2014 on their way home and subsequently murdered.

Their bodies were discovered after a massive manhunt weeks later, on June 30 in Hebron. It was later discovered that they had been captured by Hamas and shot dead shortly after the abduction.

Israel launched the war, called “Operation Protective Edge” by the IDF, on July 8 in response to rockets being fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza. It lasted until Aug 26.

On Sept. 23, after Israel killed two suspects, Marwan Qawasmeh and Amar Abu-Isa (aka Amer Abu Aysha) in a shootout, Israel Defense Forces’ Chief Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz announced that “Operation Brother’s Keeper” had come to an end.

On Jan. 6, 2015, a third suspect, Hamas member Hussam Qawasmeh, was jailed and sentenced to three life terms in prison for the murders.

The series also profiles the investigation of the revenge killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Muhammad Abu Khdeir by Jewish Israelis. He was kidnapped and murdered on July 2—a day after the burial of three Jewish teens.

“Our Boys” will premiere with two one-hour episodes on Aug. 12, followed by remaining single episodes each consecutive Monday.