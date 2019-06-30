California Man Who Threatened Antisemitic Mass Shooting Attack Seeks to Get His Gun Back

A California man arrested for threatening an antisemitic mass shooting attack is now fighting to get his gun back.

Ross Farca, 23, of Concord, California was arrested on June 10 and charged with illegally modifying a weapon and engaging in criminal threats.

According to The Jewish News of Northern California, he was released on June 14 after he posted a $125,000 bail, reduced from $225,000 by the judge, to the alarm of the local Jewish community.

An emergency order that barred Farca from obtaining firearms was issued after his arrest, but expires on July 1. On June 26, Farca appealed to the court not to renew the order for a further two weeks, as local police have requested.

Local police Lieutenant Mike Kindorf said that Farca was set to “oppose and fight our request,” which has so far been approved by the judge. The order will expire on July 15, at which point Farca can appeal at another hearing.

Farca was arrested after police were tipped off to threatening statements he was making online, including about his plan to kill “clusterf***s of Kikes.”

He used the screen-name “Adolf Hitler (((6 million)))” on the gaming site Steam to rant about his admiration for the Poway synagogue shooting and the Christchurch mosque attacks, and said he would wear a Nazi uniform during his own attack and livestream it.

Farca was apparently in possession of an AR-15 military-style rifle, which he personally modified.

“I have a fully semi-automatic weapon AR15 with multiple high capacity magazines,” he wrote in one post. “Wanna see a mas [sic] shooting with a body count of over 30-subhumans?”

He added that he could “probably get a body count of like 30 kikes and then like five police officers, because I would also decide to fight to the death.”

When police raided his home, they found the rifle, ammunition, and Nazi literature and paraphernalia.

One member of the East Bay Jewish community said that he sat behind Farca in court and described him as “creepy” and “disturbed.”

“Reading about his boasts of body counts, I thought — this man wants to kill my son,” the man said.

“It was very difficult,” he said of the hearing. “There was a feeling of real helplessness watching this person walk free.”

An email with Farca’s mugshot has been circulated by a local Jewish organization, and at least one synagogue hired a security guard to protect worshipers at Shabbat services.

Another member of the Jewish community who attended Farca’s hearing said that he approached her and said, “I hope it goes well for you.”

Scott Alonso, spokesman for the District Attorney’s office, said that under county law it is difficult to meet the standard required to hold a suspect without bail.

However, he noted, “the charges in this case were very serious.”

Joseph Tully, Farca’s attorney, sought to downplay his client’s violent threats, saying, “It’s called trolling. In his mind he was not making a threat that he intended anyone to take seriously.”

When asked about the AR-15, Tully responded, “He didn’t have any bullets,” which appears to be untrue, according to both the police and Farca himself.