Sunday, June 30th | 27 Sivan 5779

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Legendary Brazilian Musician Milton Nascimento Issues Stunning Rebuke to BDS Movement Before Tel Aviv Concert

Trump Holds Historic Meeting With Kim With a Tweet, Handshake and ‘Flowers of Hope’

Syrians Dig, Cook, Fill Sandbags in War With Assad

Israel’s Financial System Faces Risk From Inverted US Yield Curve: Cenbank

Palestinian Businessman, Held After Bahrain Workshop, Freed: Family

Israeli DJ Ronen Dahan Shot Dead in Club in Central Mexico

With Tech Talent Too Expensive, Israeli Startups Look to High School

NBA Players Chris Paul, JJ Redick Back Israeli Basketball Startup RSPCT

Arab, Russian, and Pakistani Protesters Learn the Lessons of 2011

When the Palestinian Ruling Party Threatens Violence

June 30, 2019 1:14 pm
0

Israeli DJ Ronen Dahan Shot Dead in Club in Central Mexico

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ronen Dahan. Photo: Facebook.

Unidentified gunmen shot dead Israeli electronic music DJ Ronen Dahan, also known as Perplex, during an attack at a dance club in the central Mexican city of San Luis Potosi, authorities said on Saturday.

The attorney general’s office for the surrounding state of San Luis Potosi said in a statement that a group of armed men entered the club in the south of the city early on Saturday and opened fire, killing Dahan, 45, and wounding three other people.

One of the wounded later died of his injuries in a hospital.

The shooters left the building and their whereabouts were unknown, the statement said. The motive was not clear.

Related coverage

June 30, 2019 1:53 pm
0

Legendary Brazilian Musician Milton Nascimento Issues Stunning Rebuke to BDS Movement Before Tel Aviv Concert

Brazilian music superstar Milton Nascimento issued a sharp rebuke on Sunday to the anti-Israel BDS movement, which sought to stop...

The attorney general’s office said Dahan was believed to be performing at the club, and was identified by documentation he had on him. He was an Israeli national, the statement added.

An official Facebook page for Dahan said he was born in France, grew up in Israel and was now based in Stockholm.

The Facebook page said Dahan had released at least 10 electronic albums and had gone on several world tours.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2019 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.